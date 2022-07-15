Jenny Tolman Taps Carly Pearce to Headline All-Female Festival ‘Cowgirls at the Cowboy’ This Fall

This has been a huge year for Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jenny Tolman. Last week, she released a music video for the song “Same Train as You” that showcased her growing baby bump. Before that, Tolman married her longtime friend, lover, and collaborator Dave Brainard. Additionally, she released her phenomenal sophomore album Married in a Honky Tonk. Now, Tolman has announced a three-day all-female country music festival in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Jenny Tolman’s Cowgirls at The Cowboy will take place at the iconic Million Dollar Cowboy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on October 7-9 of this year. Tolman will showcase established artists alongside up-and-comers with her three-day shindig.

https://t.co/6mecbwxaXu ANNOUNCING: “Cowgirls at The Cowboy”! Oct 7-9, we’ll have some of the greatest female voices in Country Music gather in Jackson Hole for a 3 night event like none other! @carlypearce @caitlynsmith @nataliehemby @RaeLynn @carterxfaith @cowboybarjh — Jenny Tolman (@JennyTolman) July 14, 2022

According to Music Row, Jenny Tolman has tapped some of the best female artists in country music today. Carly Pearce – the reigning CMA and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year – will headline the festival. Additionally, singer-songwriter Carter Faith, Natalie Hemby, Caitlyn Smith, and RaeLynn will perform. Of course, Tolman will take the stage.

Jenny Tolman Talks About Cowgirls at The Cowboy

About the upcoming all-female festival, Jenny Tolman said, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to showcase these amazing women of country music at my favorite place in the world, Jackson Hole!… We are so proud and excited to bring an all-female country music festival to Jackson! Saddle up and get ready for Cowgirls at The Cowboy!”

Tolman went on to discuss the festival’s rock-solid lineup. “The impact that each of them has had on the genre so far is historic.”

Cowgirls at The Cowboy Lineup

Jenny Tolman isn’t wrong. The lineup for her upcoming festival is packed with talented artists who have made their mark on the genre. Both RaeLynn and Carter Faith are up-and-coming singer-songwriters who have been making their marks on the industry in recent years. It’s great to see these young artists getting a spot at the table with the rest of this lineup.

Carly Pearce

For fans of authentic country music, Carly Pearce needs no introduction. A devotee of the genre, she convinced her family to move across the country at the age of 16 to play the Dollywood stage. Her most recent album 29: Written in Stone in which Pearce channels her pain – and healing – after a divorce launched her to prominence. She’s a CMA and ACM Award winner and a breath of fresh air for fans of traditional country music.

Natalie Hemby

Natalie Hemby is one-third of The Highwomen and one of the most prolific and successful songwriters in country music today. She has penned or co-penned hits recorded by artists like Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Toby Keith, John Pardi, and so many more.

Honestly, if you’re a Miranda Lambert fan, you’re probably a Natalie Hemby fan as well. She has co-penned several tracks recorded by Lambert including “Bluebird” “White Liar” and several cuts from her latest album, Palomino.

Caitlyn Smith

The addition of Caitlyn Smith to the lineup is further proof that Jenny Tolman knew what she was doing with she put this festival together. Smith has released two albums and a handful of singles. However, most country music fans might be more familiar with her work as a songwriter.

Smith has co-penned songs recorded by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, Kip Moore, Meghan Trainor, Sunny Sweeney, and many more.