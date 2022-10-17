Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction

Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.

Hank Williams Jr. Delivers Touching Message From Jerry Lee Lewis During Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction

Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis may have been too sick to attend his induction ceremony to the legendary Country Music Hall Of Fame. However, this did not stop the music icon from making his acceptance a memorable one. This comes as the Great Balls Of Fire singer asked another legend in the industry, Hank Williams Jr. to deliver his acceptance speech.

And, Jerry Lee Lewis picked a good stand-in to deliver the speech during the October 16 ceremony. Hank Williams Jr. delivered a speech that encapsulated the messages Lewis wanted to communicate while adding some touching moments.

“Jerry Lee doesn’t walk on stage and politely thank an audience for being there,” Hank Willams Jr. shares in his speech.

“No, yeah Jerry Lee doesn’t ask for your attention,” says the singer. Hank Williams Jr. was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame himself in 2021. “He demands it,” the star adds noting he sees a similarity in there.

“He doesn’t take a stage he commands it. Sounds familiar …” the singer quips.

When Jerry Lee Lewis Sits Down At A Piano, “You’re Going To Pay Attention”

Hank Williams Jr. stepped in for Lewis delivering the star’s acceptance speech. And the words of gratitude Lewis penned in response to the honor. However, he spoke quite a bit about the musician before noting his own memories of the legendary music icon.

“Believe me, if Jerry Lee Lewis sits down in front of a piano at your house, you’re going to pay attention,” he says of Lewis. This statement comes as Williams recalls moments such as these unfolding in his own home.

“Jerry Lee would tell me my father was one of his heroes,” Hank WIlliams Jr. said.

“And if he couldn’t meet his hero, he would meet his son and show him how to boogie-woogie,” the star quips. “That’s what I mean when I say Rockin’ Randall learned from the very best.”

It was not ideal that Lewis was unable to attend the event. However, he did deliver some touching words in response to his induction into the hall of fame.

“To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in country music,” Lewis said in a statement.

“Country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home,” the musician continues. “Between my fellow artists, radio, and the industry players I’m honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes.”

