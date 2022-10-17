Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Country stars Jerry Lee Lewis and the late Keith Whitley recently received a huge honor. They were both inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The stars were accepted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony held on Saturday, October 15 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks shared some words about the inductees at the event.

“This is one of the greatest nights for me as a country music fan,” Brooks said. “Honestly, [Whitley] could out-sing 99 percent of us.”

Lewis and Whitley both have had many hits, and have made huge moves in country music. Whitley sadly died back in 1989, and now, 33 years later, he has been inducted.

Nashville record executive Joe Galante was also inducted on the same night. The retired exec was honored by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen of Alabama singing “My Home’s in Alabama.” The song was released under Galante’s tenure, according to PEOPLE.

Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney also gave performances in honor of the man.

“I thought on my way here about the people that we meet when we first come to town, and [how] you can go down a lot of different roads,” Chesney said. “I was trying to think about what my life would be like had I not met you. And it ain’t good.”

Whitley was honored with performances by Mickey Guyton, Garth Brooks and Ricky Skaggs with Justin Moses and Molly Tuttle. Additionally, his widow, Lorrie Morgan, accepted the honor on his behalf.

“He would feel so undeserving,” Morgan shared while accepting the honor. “He didn’t know it, and he would have never suspected [that he’d be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame] in his life… This is the greatest honor.”

The night was definitely one to remember, and some incredible artists were honored.

Chris Stapleton’s Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Still Open

Earlier this summer, country singer Chris Stapleton had an exhibit in his honor open up at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The exhibit is called “Chris Stapleton: Since 1978,” and highlights the star’s roots in Kentucky. It opened on July 1 of this year, and is open until May 14, 2023.

The exhibit features unique pieces, such as: A LEGO model of Stapleton and his band, Waffle House Golden Waffle Award (which recognized Stapleton as the most-played artist on the restaurant’s jukeboxes in 2019), and many more interesting things to see.

“Chris Stapleton is a powerful and emotive singer, a prolific and poetic songwriter and a skilled and expressive guitar player,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame. “His rise as a successful artist may have seemed instantaneous to many. But he has been a force in country music for more than 20 years. Whether writing hit songs for other country artists or contributing to studio recordings. Throughout it all, he has maintained his own unique perspective by staying true to his authentic self and artistic vision. And he continues to open the door to country music for new fans across generations and genres.”