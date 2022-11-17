Jimmie Allen and Elle King to Host ‘New Year’s Eve Live’

Now this sounds like a perfect way to spend a low-key evening. If you want to stick closer to home rather than celebrating at a party or bar, check out Jimmie Allen and Elle King. They’re co-hosting “New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash” to usher in 2023 in country music style.

In addition, Entertainment Tonight host Rachel Smith, a former Miss Tennessee and Miss USA. will join the festivities as a co-host.

The show will go live from Nashville starting at 7 p.m. Central on New Year’s Eve. CBS will carry the festivities for network TV. And you can stream it all on Paramount+. After the local news, the party picks back up and rocks through the countdown to hand off 2022 to 2023. Cue the confetti and champagne corks. Plus, the party includes Nashville’s incredible fireworks extravaganza.

We’re assuming Jimmie Allen and Elle King will be performing and hosting. CBS said there will be as many as 50 acts scheduled to appear. Although the network didn’t release a complete list of names, CBS did name some names to get folks excited for the last big party of the year.

So far, we know that the performers include Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and the Zac Brown Band. But there will be many more, considering the show will go got five hours and cross multiple time zones. Best guess is that Nashville will be more than ready.

Elle King, seen here performing on the CMA Awards show, will co-host the Nashville New Year’s Eve party with Jimmie Allen. It’s on CBS. (ABC)

Both Jimmie Allen and Elle King have experience in hosting TV programming. Allen co-hosted the ACM Awards earlier this year with legend Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett. He performed during last year’s show.

“So being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome,” Jimmie Allen said in a statement to the media. “Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and to do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!”

Meanwhile, King joined Dierks Bentley to host the CMA Music Fest this past summer. Fingers crossed, we’re hoping King and Miranda Lambert sing their hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” That seems like a perfect party song for a chilly New Year’s Eve party.

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” King said, via CBS. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”