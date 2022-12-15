Jimmie Allen Posts Emotional Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Country music star Jimmie Allen is adding his voice to the many who have shared their thoughts after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. A couple of news outlets reported that Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Allen headed over to Instagram, where he posted this video along with a touching, emotional caption.

“Stephen my brother, one the best people I’ve ever gotten to know,” Allen wrote. “I gonna miss the laughs, the jokes, the honest conversations and these random videos. I know i said it all the time but I’m so thankful for the friendship we had. We are gonna miss you. Thank you for the light you shined on me and other. Praying for Allison and the children. Love Always. This hurts!!! You’re missed @sir_twitch_alot”.

Jimmie Allen Makes Urgent Plea For People To Check On One Another

In the video, Boss attempts to make a cowboy hat work on his head. But the hat appears to be too big for the dancer and DJ for Ellen Degeneres. “Just got blessed with a new cowboy hat, feeling real official right now,” Boss said in the video. “I can’t see that well. I cannot see that well, but I’m feeling real official right now.”

While Allen posted this sweet tribute on Instagram, he was more forthright over on Twitter. He implored his many followers to check up on people and make sure they were OK. “DAMMIT!!!! I can NOT!!! do this today!!!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check on your family and friends. People are struggling. I catch y’all another day. Love & Light Rest Easy Twitch.”

Meanwhile, Degeneres herself offered up some tender words about Boss, who worked closely with her on her TV show. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, released a statement, too, letting the world know about her husband’s death. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in part in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” Fans flooded social media networks with their own comments and remembrances of Boss. Many people who saw him on Degeneres’ TV show admired his work.

