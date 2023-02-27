Jimmie Allen Has Fans Concerned After He Announces He’s Leaving Nashville

Fans of country music artist Jimmie Allen are concerned after Allen announced on Twitter that he’s leaving Nashville. One wonders what led Allen to want to leave the home of country music. Let’s take a look and see what Allen wrote on Twitter on Saturday.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Dear Nashville,



I came to you in 2007 chasing this music dream. Thank you for the memories we made over the years. It’s time to move on now but I’ll be back to visit for sure.



Take care. ✌🏽 — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) February 25, 2023

“Dear Nashville, I came to you in 2007 chasing this music dream,” Allen wrote. “Thank you for the memories we made over the years. It’s time to move on now but I’ll be back for a visit for sure. Take care.” One fan in the comments section wrote “LA bound!” To which Allen responded simply with “FL”. We really don’t know where Allen is going to land. But his Florida reference might give us all a clue.

Jimmie Allen Recalled Spending Time With Special Forces Soldiers

Back in December, Allen found himself spending time with some Special Forces soldiers. He even raised some money for them, too. “Had a great time, raised money, and got to spend time talking and learning with some really cool people in Special Forces,” Allen captioned a photo that he shared from the event .He joined up with the Special Forces Charitable Trust for a fundraiser event.

Meanwhile, last summer, Jimmie Allen had a situation arise with American Airlines. He was attempting to get to Davenport for the Mississippi Valley Fair, where he was to perform. Well, his flight did not get canceled. Allen got on the plane with the rest of the people. Apparently, people with American Airlines knew that the flight would not be taking off on time. But that did not get communicated to the passengers, including Allen. “American Airlines, didn’t your parents teach you when you were a little kid that communication is key?” he said on a video. Allen was not happy with the airliner at all.

‘American Idol’ Contestant Reminded Allen Of His Purpose In Life

One time, an American Idol contestant happened to remind Allen about his purpose in life. Allen was a mentor to the Season 20 Top 24. They all gathered at a hotel in Hawaii along with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Vocalist Mike Parker happened to stand out to Allen. The Virginia carpenter has expressed how, as an incredibly talented Black country artist like Allen, that Allen inspired Parker. Finally, Parker said that his journey’s start was much like Allen’s own path. “My mom used to always tell me, ‘You’re not just doing this for you,'” Allen said. “Hearing you tell me that I’m an inspiration reminds me of my purpose.”