Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of 2022 CMA Awards Performance at the Last Minute

Jimmie Allen had to abruptly remove himself from the CMA Awards, hours before he was set to go on stage,

He broke the news to his fans with a post on social media. He wrote: “I was looking forward to performing with my friends Zac Brown Band and Marcus King at the CMA Awards. Unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight.”

I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight. — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) November 9, 2022

CMA Awards Set for Tonight with Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning co-hosting

Jimmie Allen surely will be missed. But the show does go on. It’s set to be a very good time for country music lovers. Superstar Luke Bryan, who also is an American Idol judge, will be hosting for the second straight year. But this time, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, is joining him as a co-host. The two tested out their banter during this week’s ManningCast on Monday Night Football. They have a definitive jovial chemistry.

Meanwhile, there will be so many acts who will perform. In some cases, they’ll be collaborations. Allen was supposed to sing “Out in the Middle” with the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King. Since the song is a Zac Brown Band hit, we’re assuming the act still will play on at the CMAs.

Allen currently is touring with Carrie Underwood on her Denim and Rhinestone tour. The tour, which started last month in South Carolina, continues through March and St. Patrick’s Day. Underwood will sing tonight at the CMA Awards. She’s set to perform “Hate my Heart.”

Outsider has all the CMA Awards information. The biggest award of the night is Entertainer of the Year. You’ll have Luke Combs vying with Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Marcus King and Zac Brown performed together during CMA Fest this past summer. Jimmie Allen was set to join them at tonight’s CMA Awards, but needed to drop out because of health reasons. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”

Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty: “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)”

Luke Bryan: “Country On”

Luke Combs: “The Kind of Love We Make”

Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”

Cody Johnson: “’Til You Can’t”

Elle King & The Black Keys: “Great Balls of Fire”

Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”

Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, John Osborne: “When Will I Be Loved”

Reba McEntire: TBA

Carly Pearce: TBA

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry: “Where We Started”

Chris Stapleton & Patty Loveless: “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”

Cole Swindell: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”

And here are the scheduled presenters for tonight’s festivities:

Mookie Betts

Breland

Jessica Chastain

Jordan Davis

Sarah Drew

Cole Hauser

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna Judd

Lady A

Rex Linn

Little Big Town

Parker McCollum

Reba McEntire

Ben and Erin Napier

Jeannie Seely

Michael Shannon

Lainey Wilson

Jimmie Allen Won Newcomer of Year at 2021 CMAs

Jimmie Allen says he’ll watch from home. Here’s hoping he heals quickly because he still has a busy year to finish. There’s his tour with Underwood. And he’s still scheduled for his Bowl for Veterans at the end of the week in Smyrna, Tenn.

And surely, Jimmie Allen will be thinking of this night a year ago when he won New Artist of the Year.