Jimmie Allen Releases ‘Miss You’ Cover From Upcoming Rolling Stones Tribute Album

Stoned Cold Country is shaping up to be an excellent tribute to one of the biggest rock bands the world has ever seen. The British band pulled inspiration from American blues, rockabilly, and country music to create their signature sound in the 60s. Now, a troop of modern country artists is retooling some of the band’s biggest hits. The album hits shelves and streaming services on March 17th. Today, we get to hear Jimmie Allen’s take on the 1978 classic “Miss You.”

Jimmie Allen’s Swampy Cut of “Miss You” Is Spot-On

When the Rolling Stones released the Mick Jagger and Keith Richards co-write in 1978, it had a funky disco-leaning sound that helped make it a hit. Jimmie Allen’s cover, on the other hand, leans heavily into blues. It opens with a swampy harmonica playing the iconic and instantly recognizable riff that runs through the tune.

Throughout the track, Allen’s vocal delivery floats back and forth between soulful and sorrowful, slipping into spoken word at times. He embodies the downtrodden mood of the lyrics with every note. Then, when it comes to the triumphant kiss-off in the song’s final lines, Jimmie Allen adds enough bite to make it believable.

“Miss You”

The Rolling Stones released “Miss You” as the lead single from their 1978 album Some Girls. It climbed to the top of the charts in the UK and the USA. Additionally, it reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart and the top 40 on the Hot Soul Singles chart.

According to SongFacts, Mick Jagger and keyboardist, Billy Preston came up with the basic idea for the song while touring in Europe in 1976. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman said, “The idea for those bass lines came from Billy Preston. We’d cut a rough demo a year or so earlier after a recording session. I’d already gone home, and Billy picked up my old bass when they started running through that song… When we finally came to do the tune, the boys said, ‘Why don’t you work around Billy’s idea?’ So I listened to it once and heard the basic run and took it from there.,” he recalled.

Before his death, Charlie Watts talked about the disco feel of the song. “A lot of those songs like ‘Miss You’ were heavily influenced by going to the discos. You can hear it in a lot of those four-on-the-floor rhythms and the Philadelphia-style drumming. Mick and I used to go to discos a lot. It was a great period,” he said.

