Jimmie Allen Reveals Lineup for 2nd Annual ‘Bettie James Fest’

Jimmie Allen will curate another multi-genre music festival in his hometown of Milton, Delaware, on August 13. The second annual Bettie James Fest will feature performances by We the Kings, Lainey Wilson, Neon Union, Chayce Beckham, JJ Rupp, and Kounty. Allen will once again headline the event.

Jimmie At a Glance

Jimmie is the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year

He will release his third studio album on June 24

Jimmie is currently headlining his Down Home Tour

3 of Jimmie’s singles have topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart

Bettie James Fest

Jimmie created the inaugural Bettie James Fest in 2021 in honor of his late grandmother (Bettie Snead) and late father (James Allen). This year’s event will take place at Hudson Fields.

“Bettie James Fest part two! Bettie James Fest is a music festival that I put on in my hometown in honor of my grandma Bettie and father James,” said Jimmie Allen. “It’s a multi-genre day of music, celebrating life and different types of music. It is super fun. And it’s a way for me to come back and dive back into my hometown and bring music here. It’s the one show that I look forward to most every year. To be able to come back to the place that raised me, after having a little bit of success, just means so much ’cause these are the people that made me who I am. This is the town that made me who I am. And it’s great because we also get to have Delaware artists come down and be part of the festival as well.”

In addition, two opening acts will be selected through a social media contest later this year, with details to come on Allen’s various social media platforms in the coming months.

New Album

Jimmie will release his third studio album, Tulip Drive, on June 24. The project gets its title from the street his late grandmother grew up on. He released the album’s lead single, “Down Home,” in March.

“This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences—from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties, and the good times,” said Jimmie Allen. “A lot of these songs are based off things I went through when I was in high school and college. At a place where I was just learning a lot of life lessons from my grandmother. I wanted to honor her by naming this album Tulip Drive, after the street she lived on in Lewes, Delaware.”

Jimmie’s 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane, named after the street he grew up on, spawned two No. 1 singles: “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” Jimmie’s sophomore album, Bettie James Gold Edition, which, of course, was named after his grandmother and father, produced one No. 1 single, “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Jimmie is currently headlining his Down Home Tour, which kicked off in February. Neon Union and Chayce Beckham are special guests on select dates.