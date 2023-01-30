Jimmy Buffett Explores ‘Nashville Roots’ While Visiting Music City: Photos

Singer-songwriter legend Jimmy Buffett has been spending some time in Nashville and took to social media to share his experience. Buffett visited the historic Creative Workshop studio in Nashville’s Berry Hill district. He shared some snapshots on Twitter chronicling the stopover.

In one of the images, Buffett can be seen grinning as he exits the famous studio (note he’s wearing camouflage pants rather than his signature shorts). In the other picture, Buffet stands next to a mural depicting an array of country music legends. “#nashvilleroots”, the “Margaritaville” crooner wrote alongside the images.

Of course, any true Parrotheads out there know that Jimmy has a long association with Creative Workshop. Per the studio’s website, Buffett was one of the first artists to record there back when it was founded in by Buzz Carson in 1970. “Before the paint could even dry on the walls,” the website states, “[we were] in the studio tracking a young songwriter from Mobile named Jimmy Buffett.”

Buffett was already signed with Carson’s recording label at the time. Buffett’s High Cumberland Jubilee was the first record completed at the studio. Roy Orbison, Merle Haggard, Olivia Newton-John, Larry Gatlin, and Randy Van Warmer are some of the legends that were recorded in the studio in their earlier years. It was updated in 2017, so maybe Buffett was checking out the renovations.

Jimmy Buffett also met up with some Country Music royalty during his visit

Jimmy also had some run-ins with a few high-profile country music stars while in Music City. During his visit, the 76-year-old entertainer reunited with fellow music icons Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, and Emmylou Harris. He made sure to post the evidence on his social media.

The picture is nearly bursting at the seams with talent. It shows the four legends standing shoulder to shoulder, their arms intertwined. They all beam ear to ear. “You never know who you’ll run into in Nashville,” Buffett captioned the snap, which he posted on Saturday, January 28th.

Earlier this week, Buffett and Harris were also spotted together in an Instagram post. In the accompanying photo, they seemed to be sharing sheet music which has sparked speculation that something epic is possibly on the way.

It seems possible that Jimmy Buffett could potentially be making an appearance on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock-infused album. Titled Rock Star, the record will feature Parton performing covers of rock classics. She recently announced an all-star list of collaborators that will be joining her on the project. Sir Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks, and Brandi Carlile are just a few of the artists set to appear.

On a recent appearance on The View, Parton elaborated on her reasoning behind a rock-infused album. “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” she explained. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”