Jimmy Buffett Remembers Singing With George Strait, Keith Urban & More in Epic Throwback

Jimmy Buffett spent a lot of time around the country music community in his days. One of his biggest hits was the crossover classic “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a duet with Alan Jackson. But he also spent a lot of time around other country icons like George Strait and Keith Urban. Check out a throwback photo that he shared from a very memorable (or forgettable, as it were) night.

ever see a picture of a party and think "I wish I'd been there"? pic.twitter.com/8FrboOEXqG — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) October 25, 2022

“ever see a picture of a party and think ‘I wish I’d been there’?” he captioned the post.

It looks like a pretty epic night. It’s funny how old photos look now. Keith Urban is there, and he didn’t truly break through until the late ’90s. So this is probably 20-25 years old.

Jimmy Buffett released an album titled Live at Texas Stadium with the King and Alana Jackson. The concert took place in 2004, and the album was released in 2007. It included the trio performing several Jimmy Buffett classics like “Margaritaville” and “Boats to Build.” They also did some cover versions of some of their favorites. There’s “Hey Good Lookin'” and “Seven Bridges Road.” There’s also the Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett collaboration, as well as a track that Jackson recorded with Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” The performance featured a killer band that included Mac McAnally, who has played with Jimmy Buffett for years.

Jimmy Buffett was forced to postpone a few tour dates this year due to health issues. But the Mayor of Margaritaville is looking ahead to 2023 with makeup dates. He has a pair of dates at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in March. Get all the details and find out how to get tickets at his website.

Meanwhile, George Strait just announced the biggest tour that he’s done in nearly a decade. He says that he gained a new appreciation for the ability to play live music during the pandemic. He stepped away from regular touring after ‘The Cowboy Rides Away’ tour concluded in 2014. While it’s not sprawling, it’s a handful of stadium dates and that’s the most he’s had on his calendar since heading to Las Vegas six years ago. And he’s bringing along Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for support.

They’ll kick things off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on May 6. Six dates take them into August. They’ll stop in Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, Nashville and Tampa along the way. The trek wraps on August 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. Maybe they can convince Jimmy Buffett to meet up with them in the Sunshine State. It’d certainly be another epic party in Buffett’s neck of the woods. Check out all of the dates on George Strait’s stadium tour and get ticket information for each at his website.