Jimmy Buffett Reschedules All 2022 Shows Due to ‘Health Issues’

Earlier this year, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band kicked off their Life on the Flipside – Redux tour. Everything seemed to be going great as Buffett and the band traveled the country. However, they won’t take the stage again until 2023. Those who saw them in Wisconsin on August 20th caught the last show for the year.

Earlier today, Jimmy Buffett’s team took to social media to deliver bad news to Parrotheads across the country. Buffet and the band are packing it in for the year. “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” the announcement read. This isn’t a decision that Buffett made lightly. In fact, it doesn’t seem like it was his choice at all. “On doctor’s orders,” the announcement continued, “he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Jimmy Buffett Cancels, Reschedules Tour Stops

The post shows that Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer band had five stops left on the tour this year. The good news is that the band was able to reschedule most of those dates. Their October 10th show at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena and the October 12th show at Ford Idaho Center are canceled. Luckily, they were able to reschedule their shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the Snapdragon Stadium.

The October 8th show at the MGM Grand will now take place on March 4th. Additionally, the October 15th show at the same venue will happen on March 11th. Jimmy Buffett’s team was unable to give a new date for the October 22nd show at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. However, they assured fans that Buffett will be there in 2023.

“We appreciate your understanding,” the statement read. “Fans with tickets to the rescheduled dates are encouraged to hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled shows in 2023.” Those who have tickets to canceled shows, the statement pointed out, will receive refunds.

According to Jimmy Buffett’s website, those who have tickets for rescheduled shows may be able to get a refund. Ticketholders have thirty days to request a refund from their ticket vendor. The site notes that those who purchased tickets through AXS online of via phone need to sign into their accounts and see if their purchase is eligible for a refund. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like those who were hoping to attend the Snapdragon Stadium show will get a refund.

Those with tickets to canceled shows will get refunds automatically. The box offices for both events will automatically process refunds for those who purchased tickets with a debit or credit card.