Jimmy Fallon Teases a Christmas Duet with Dolly Parton

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton loves Christmas almost as much as the country music world loves her. Just about every year, she does something special. She has a long line of holiday specials, Christmas movies, and Christmas albums. This year is no different. She released a deluxe edition of her most recent Christmas record earlier this fall. Additionally, her new movie Mountain Magic Christmas will premiere on December 1st.

For many people, the first of December is the perfect time to start celebrating the holiday season. However, if you ask Dolly Parton, she’ll tell you it’s never too early. This year, she and her celebrity crush Jimmy Fallon are taking a bold stance with their new duet “Almost Too Early for Christmas.”

Jimmy Fallon announced the new single on a recent episode of The Tonight Show. Jimmy presented the cover art to his audience saying, “This is me and Dolly Parton ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas.’” Fallon added that he had mentioned it on the show the night before and posted the song on TikTok. Unfortunately, the platform pulled it for legal reasons. “They said they didn’t have the rights to air the song on TikTok from the owner. I wrote and sang the song… Anyways, I’m in a legal battle with myself,” he joked.

Fortunately, Jimmy Fallon got things lined out. As a result, he was able to post a snippet of the song to his TikTok. You can check it out below.

Jimmy Fallon on Writing “Almost Too Early for Christmas”

Fallon talked about the inspiration for his recent collab with Dolly Parton. “Everyone starts this debate – now, it’s getting earlier and earlier – but it used to be Thanksgiving. They have the debate, and they go, ‘Can we listen to holiday music? Do we play Mariah Carrey now? I say yes. If it’s a good song play it whenever you want. Anyways, I thought it would be funny if I wrote a song called ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’ and put it out on Halloween.”

So, Fallon said he wrote the song and had no idea what to do with it. That’s when Dolly Parton stepped in.

Fallon on Working with Dolly Parton

Jimmy Fallon said that Dolly Parton asked him to be in Mountain Magic Christmas. He joked that he would do anything Dolly wanted him to do. “I’ll come be the camera operator. Whatever you want me to do, I’m there.”

While working on the movie, Dolly Parton asked if he wanted to sing a song. So, they were going over some options and Fallon mentioned that he had written a song. He let Parton hear a demo of it on his phone and she was immediately on board.

Jimmy Fallon missed his ideal release date by a few days. However, the first Friday of November is still pretty early to be cranking up Christmas tunes. Then again, it’s a Dolly Parton duet. So, it gets a pass. Check out “Almost Too Early for Christmas” on streaming services tomorrow morning.