Jo Dee Messina Almost Didn’t Record ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’

It’s a great time to be a 90s country fan. So many of the artists that made that era of music so great are making a massive comeback. Jo Dee Messina is one of those artists. In truth, Messina never went away. She released her last album of new material, Me, in 2014. Since then, she’s been touring the country regularly. Most recently, she released a greatest hits collection and embarked on a massive nationwide tour.

During her heyday in the 90s, Messina released a long list of songs that have stood the test of time. Few songs have the staying power of “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” She released the song as her debut single in 1996. It peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. More importantly, it went on to be a favorite among her still-growing fanbase.

In a recent interview with CMT, Jo Dee Messina revealed that she almost didn’t record the song.

Jo Dee Messina Almost Missed “Heads Carolina, Tails California”

Messina revealed that her self-titled debut album was already finished when she heard “Heads Carolina, Tails California” for the first time. CMT notes, “Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore produced Messina’s album and they had just finished,” when songwriter Tim Nichols told Jo Dee Messina that he had a song she needed to hear. He and Mark D. Sanders had co-penned the song and wanted her to cut it. Nichols dropped the demo in her mailbox. Obviously, the song made it to the album.

“I saw myself as just very fortunate and very lucky to have been chosen to sing that song. I listened to it and was like ‘Oh My gosh, this song is so cool,” Jo Dee Messina said.

However, the song wasn’t quite perfect. So, Jo Dee Messina hesitantly reached out to Nichols and Sanders to ask about changing a few lines in the song. For instance, the iconic opening lines weren’t in the original version. Instead, those lines mentioned a papermill shutting down. Those lines became, “Baby what do say we just get lost. / Leave this one-horse town like two rebels without a cause.”

“I always tried to cut songs that I could relate to. They changed the first two lines. And, where it says, ‘I have people in Boston,” that’s where I’m from. It’s good,” Messina said of the changes.

Now, more than 25 years later, people still love “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” Jo Dee Messina said that she reached out to Nichols and Sanders to talk about the song recently. “I contacted them. I was like, ‘What is it like as a songwriter to write a song that brings a lifetime of joy?” she recalled. “Think of how old they were when they wrote that. Here it is, a quarter of a century later, and people are still loving it… What amazing songwriters. I wish I had written a song like that.”