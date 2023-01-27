Jo Dee Messina to Drop a ‘Best of’ Album This Spring

There’s no denying that 90s country music is making a major comeback. As young country fans get older, they’re looking back to the music that raised them. At the same time, many of today’s up-and-coming country stars grew up on 90s music. So, we’re hearing a resurgence of the sound of that era. At the same time, 90s stars are starting to grow in popularity once again. Hitmakers like Clint Black, Brooks & Dunn, Jo Dee Messina, and plenty more are coming back to deliver more great tunes.

Messina’s most recent album, Me dropped in 2014. Since then, she’s been relatively absent from the wider country music world. Recently, though, she’s started edging her way back in. She opened some shows for Reba McEntire and has belted some of her nostalgic favorites including “Heads Carolina, Tails California” at the Grand OIe Opry.

Earlier today, Jo Dee Messina announced that she’ll release a greatest hits album later this year.

Jo Dee Messina Talks About Her Upcoming Album

According to Music Row, the album Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will drop on March 10th. The collection will contain 11 of Messina’s best-loved hits. Additionally, it will be her first album to come out on vinyl. Curb Records is releasing a limited-edition 180-gram clear vinyl with “wisps of color.”

“It’s amazing to look back over a catalog and have so many songs with so many memories attached,” Messina said of the album. “Now, to have them come out on vinyl? Wow! It is a new way to hold those memories. It’s very exciting!”

The best-of collection takes its name from Jo Dee Messina’s signature song. She released “Heads Carolina, Tails California” as her debut single in January of 1996. The track peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and went on to become a favorite among fans.

More recently, Cole Swindell used the song as the basis for his 2022 chart-topper “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.” The popularity of this song helped to introduce a new audience to Messina’s catalog. Jo Dee Messina and Cole Swindell performed the hit song together at last year’s CMA Awards and released a duet version of the song in November.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tracklist