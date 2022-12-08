jo-dee-messina-has-nothing-but-praise-for-reba-mcentire-after-opening-shows

Jo Dee Messina introduced herself to the country music world with her debut single “Heads Carolina, Tails California” in 1996. Since then, she has released a total of five studio albums, a greatest hits compilation, a Christmas album, and a handful of extended plays. Messina released her most recent album, Me, in 2014. Like many other artists who ruled country radio in the 90s, Jo Dee is making a comeback as fans dig into the past to get their country fix.

Over the weekend, Jo Dee Messina was able to scratch a major item off of her bucket list. She opened for country icon Reba McEntire on two of her shows. Messina warmed up the crowds at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena, and Raleigh, North Carolina’s PNC Arena. According to Messina’s website, she performed her biggest hits and the packed arena crowds sang them back to her.

Jo Dee Messina Praises Reba McEntire

Jo Dee Messina said that Reba and her crew made the “I’m Alright” singer feel right at home from the start. “Walking off the bus, we stepped into a well-oiled machine of kind, gracious, and professional personnel. Reba and her entire organization were such a joy to be around,” she said.

Messina went on to talk about the two shows she played with McEntire. “The audiences were incredible and sharing a stage with Reba McEntire is beyond anything I could’ve dreamed up. I’m still pinching myself over the past weekend.”

The Resurgence of the 90s Sound

Jo Dee Messina is far from the only 90s country hitmaker who is making a comeback after years of inactivity. Many country fans grew up in the 90s and are looking to relive the music that made up the soundtrack of their childhood. At the same time, younger country artists like Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, and Hailey Whitters are looking to that era for inspiration.

According to her website, Jo Dee Messina has had a “monumental” year. She has sold out numerous venues and has broken festival attendance records. Her unique, energetic, and entertaining live shows draw fans of all ages to see her do what she does best.

Earlier this year, Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” helped to rekindle interest in Jo Dee Messina’s catalog. Currently, Swindell and Messina’s performance of the song is the most-watched segment from the 2022 CMA Awards.

Between selling out her own tour dates, opening for Reba McEntire, and getting a boost from Swindell’s hit single, Jo Dee Messina is well on her way to making a comeback. Currently, her catalog is seeing “unprecedented growth in streaming across all platforms.”

Messina released her latest single “Reckless Love” in 2018. Hopefully, we’ll see more new music from her in the near future.