Jo Dee Messina’s Huge ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ Tour Kicks Off This Month

Like many other artists who ruled country radio in the 90s and early 2000s, Jo Dee Messina is making a major comeback. Last year, Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” helped to introduce Messina to a whole new audience. Now, with fans wanting more from her, she is ready to deliver.

Last month, Messina announced that she would release a best-of collection later this year. Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina drops on March 10th. Before that, though, she’ll embark on a massive tour.

Jo Dee’s Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour kicks off later this week. It all starts on February 17th in Greensboro, North Carolina. The trek will keep the 90s hitmaker on the road until November 11th when it comes to an end in Indio, California.

Of course, Messina plans to bring some of her biggest hits to fans across the country. However, this tour will deliver much more than that. “It seems crazy that we’ve never toured under the ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ banner before,” Jo Dee Messina said in a statement. “We are excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share, and yes, new music,” she added.

Jo Dee Messina Hits the Road Tomorrow

Tickets for many stops on Jo Dee Messina’s tour are on sale now. Head to her official website to get tickets and more information.