Joe Nichols Speaks Out About Current State of Music: ‘There’s a Lot of Anger Coming at You’

Country music singer Joe Nichols is hoping to give fans a much-needed dose of positivity to help offset all the “anger” in the world.

The Sunny and 75 singer recently dropped his 10th studio album, Good Day For Living, this past February. And as the title suggests, it’s filled with feel-good songs about the brighter sides of life.

“I think today we have a really negative world, and I live by gratitude,” he told Fox Digital.

His most recent single is the album’s title track. In it, he tells fans that he’s “livin’ each day one day at a time” and wants to “wake up and do it for the love.”

“You know, gratitude changes everything, [your] perspective on everything,” Nichols said of the tune. “So this song is about a fun, simple way to have a little gratitude about the day. Like I said, it’s a positive message in a negative world.”

Good Day for Living breaks a five-year hiatus for Nichols. 2017’s Never Gets Old was the CMA winner’s last album. And we can thank some negative inspiration for the music.

“A lot of the music that’s out, even the fun stuff, has a little bit of an angry tone to it,” he continued. “You know, there’s a lot of anger coming at you in a lot of different directions.”

Joe Nichols Made His Screen Side Debut This Summer

But singing isn’t the only way Joe Nichols in breaking back into the scene. The 45-year-old recently made his acting debut on June 24th with Amazon’s Murder at Yellowstone City.

The story finds Joe Nichols playing Colin Hodge in 1860s Montana. Hodge, the son of a dirt farmer and grandson of an Alamo defender, heads West to strike gold. But his dreams crumble when the only promising mine collapses. With no money, he lives in a tent on the outskirts of Yellowstone City and turns to alcohol to cope.

The movie also stars Richard Dreyfuss, Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, and Nat Wolff.

While the part is small, Nichols admitted that it gave him “a little chance to be on screen and do some things akin to acting,” which is a career he may continue in the future.

But as he considers all of his options, Joe Nichols plans on taking his own advice. He’s reflecting on a successful life, respecting how the hard time made him stronger, and making sure he continues to live his passions.

“I’m grateful for every bit of it,” Nichols added. “You know, the hard times. It took the hard times to appreciate the good times, and I do that today. I sit back and look at the last 20 years and I think, ‘Wow, it seemed like this just started yesterday.’ And then, some days, I feel like, ‘Wow, I feel like I’ve lived five lifetimes.’”