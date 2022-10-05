John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’

On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The tragic news was met with an overwhelming amount of grief from fans and fellow musicians alike. In her more than 60 years in music, Loretta Lynn not only became a country music legend but an inspiration to countless others around the world.

Among those whose lives were changed by the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer was John Carter Cash, son of country legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. A longtime friend and collaborative partner of Lynn’s, John Carter Cash penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late icon, which he shared with People. In it, he explained the profound impact she had on his life and the world at large.

“When my mother died, Loretta was there for me,” he wrote. “Her laughter made being around her easy, and she filled a gap that I believed I had healed. She came into my life, and I learned how to enjoy creativity in a way I couldn’t have before conceived. She helped me believe in good music—and in the good of music.”

“Loretta was true,” John Carter Cash continued. “She was of a time in American music when songs meant something different than now. She was able to take a straightforward vision and perception of life and put it into words.”

“There was nothing puffed up or fake about Loretta. She was built of powerful stuff—essentially, she was made of love. Anyone that knew her saw that she loved them unconditionally, naturally, and kindly.”

John Carter Cash Hopes Loretta Lynn’s Legacy Continues to Inspire Others

Though Loretta Lynn’s music will always be a large part of her legacy, John Carter Cash knows that the true impact she had on the world came from her personality. More specifically, her unwavering kindness. She was “love personified,” he said.

“She helped me believe in family,” John Carter Cash wrote. “And showed me that no matter who I was, or where I came from, we are all the same. In truth, she reminded me of this, as these were essential life truths my mother and father taught me years prior. I will miss her, but I will carry her in my heart until the day I die.”

“If I can but relate an iota of what truth she taught me, I know it will grow like a seed of faith,” he continued. “I believe it will be enough. I love you, Loretta Lynn, and though the world may sing of you, try to sing like you and be like you for ages to come, no one will ever get close.”