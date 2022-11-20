John Legend Campaigns for Carrie Underwood To Replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

John Legend has an idea when it comes to someone replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice and it’s Carrie Underwood. Yep, she’s getting some attention from one of the competition show’s coaches. After all, Shelton will be leaving soon and someone has to take his spot. Would Underwood mind getting back in the competition show world? She does have experience with one thanks to her win on American Idol.

Legend brought up some of his ideas about who should take over for Shelton. “Well, I think it should be someone in country [music,]” Legend said to Extra in an interview. “We have never had another country coach before because it has only been Blake. So, you know, I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it. She’s in the NBC family. She sings on our Sunday night broadcast. She could be good! Just an idea, Carrie. But we’ll see what The Voice has in store.”

Camila Cabello Offered Her Thoughts Abot Having Carrie Underwood Come On Board As A Coach

Camila Cabello, who is in her first season as a coach on The Voice, appears to have some similar thoughts about bringing in Carrie Underwood for the show. Cabello also has previous experience in a talent show with her part on The X Factor. “Oh, that’s good! Carrie Underwood would be good,” Cabello said. “I don’t know, like, I’m not sure. Rihanna? But I don’t know. I feel like she’s so busy. Labyrinth would be so good.” In case you didn’t get the reference, Underwood sings the opening theme song to NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

While that’s a great idea to have Carrie Underwood on board, what does she think about this herself? We don’t know. Right now, Underwood has been busy with her Denim and Rhinestones tour. Maybe Underwood has put the music competition world behind her. After all, she has plenty of hit records to her name. Well, let’s leave the debate about whether she should or should not be on The Voice alone. Those decisions will be made in due time.

Meanwhile, in other Carrie Underwood news, she finds nature quite soothing for her mental health. Underwood happened to talk about it as part of Audacy’s I’m Listening. “There are so many incredible benefits to just being outside and soaking in Vitamin D, but also getting to grow something,” Carrie Underwood said. “It’s quiet outside,” she said. “You’re very in tune with nature. You can hear the birds chirping and the wind through the breeze. You’re kind of alone with your thoughts, and I feel like there’s a lot of life lessons in gardening that you just think about as you are gardening.”