John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Tour Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery suffered injuries and two others were hurt after his tour bus crashed in Tennessee on Saturday. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report, WATE stated, indicates that Montgomery was aboard a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling on Interstate 75. It was headed south and was just south of Jellico as the bus veered off the interstate. The bus struck an embankment and then overturned, the THP report stated.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” Montgomery, 57, said in a statement. “Thanks to everyone for your concerns.” He added that he was en route to do a concert in North Carolina when the crash happened. Also hurt in the crash were Marc Wood of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Wiliam Salyer of Staffordfille, Kentucky, the THP stated.

John Michael Montgomery Shared Gratitude For Medics, Highway Patrol

Montgomery is a native of Nicholasville, Kentucky. He has 10 studio albums to his name and more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts. They include songs like “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Life’s a Dance,” and “I Swear.” John Michael Montgomery is the father of country music singer Walker Montgomery. He’s also the brother of Eddie Montgomery. They performed together as part of Montgomery Gentry. “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon,” he said in a Facebook post.

Back in July, Keith Urban performed one of Montgomery’s hit songs in “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” at the Grand Ole Opry. This song was written by Richard Fagan and Robb Royer. Montgomery notched his sixth major hit with the song in 1995.

Singer Performed Hit Song With Son One Time At Kentucky State Fair

A while back, the country music hitmaker shared in an interview that his son Walker was showing an interest in the business. Dad was reportedly all in on the deal as long as Walker, 17, kept up with his academics. They performed together at a gig at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Kentucky. The young man hopped on stage to sing “Life’s A Dance” with John Michael Montgomery.

According to the video, the performance happened in August 2021. It’s not a bad thing when a father and a son can get together and perform. Seeing them sing probably brought a lot of happiness and joy to those in attendance. We can only imagine how it made John Michael Montgomery feel, too.