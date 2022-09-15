John Michael Montgomery’s Son Gives Health Update on His Dad After Serious Bus Crash Injury

Less than a week after John Michael Montgomery’s tour bus crashed and left him as well as others injured, the country music star’s son gives a health update.

As previously reported, John Michael Montgomery and two others were hurt after the singer and songwriter’s tour bus crashed in Tennessee last weekend. The bus was traveling south on I-75 when it veered off the interstate and struck an embankment. The impact caused the bus to overturn.

Following the crash, John Michael Montgomery issued a statement about his injuries. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

In the latest health update, John Michael Montgomery’s son, Walker, revealed on Twitter that the country music hitmaker will need several weeks to recover. Despite the recovery time, Walker stated his father is doing well and he thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out.

Appreciate all who have reached out and checked in with my family regarding my Dad’s bus crash. Someone up there was watching over him! He’s doing well and happy the cats won. We are a lucky family! — Walker Montgomery (@WalkMontgomery) September 13, 2022

John Michael Montgomery Is Still Planning to Perform at Great Ogeecheee Seafood Festival

According to WTOC 11 in Savannah, Georgia, John Michael Montgomery is still planning to perform at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival despite his recent tour bus crash and being hospitalized as well as recovering for the injuries.

The event’s organizers confirmed that Montgomery will performed as well as headline on October 15th. “In light of the news about John Michael Montgomery’s recent accident, we wanted to give everyone an update. After speaking with is his team, we can confirm he is still scheduled to headline the 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on October 15th, 2022.”

The event organizers further revealed that John Michael Montgomery spent the weekend at home and is doing well. “We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him to Richmond Hill in a few weeks!”

The 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will take place from October 14th through the 16th at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill, Georgia. Along with Montgomery, others performing at the event are Maggie Baugh, Warren Zeiders, and Deana Carter.

Although he is confirmed for the Great Ogeecheer Seafood Festival, it remains unknown if John Michael Montgomery will be performing at other events before the festival. This includes an appearance in Ohio, Indiana, and the Georgia National Fair.