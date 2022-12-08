John Prine’s Former Nashville Home Hits the Market for $5M

Nearly two years after country and folk legend John Prine passed away, his home is on the market. The former residence of the late country guitarist and singer, who passed away in April 2020 at 73 from COVID-19 complications, is listed for $4.95 million.

Located in the Oak Hill neighborhood, the home has a “colonial farmhouse vibe” with a grand entry and a second-floor porch running the length of the facade, according to listing agent Simon Kerr. He and Deirdre Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed the home.

“Oak Hill is a prominent area in Nashville,” Kerr said. “The houses have large estate lots, and it’s very private. It’s where a lot of country music stars live.”

The nearly 8,000-square-foot home sits on a two-acre plot and includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The new owner will also have a garage that can house four cars, a pool, and an outdoor fireplace.

The home’s kitchen was recently renovated with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. There are also multiple living and dining areas and a smaller kitchenette, easily accessible from the pool area. The home was built in 2000.

John Prine and his wife completed multiple renovations on former Nashville home

The adjacent dining room also includes a beverage station. The main living room features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool.

While John Prine lived there, he and his wife also replaced the original pool. They replaced it with a heated version with a wading area for their grandchildren, according to Kerr. “For how spacious [the home] is, it also feels extremely cozy and just homey. Usually, homes of that size don’t feel like that,” he added.

Other features include hardwood floors, a wooden staircase, a library, and a massive fireplace. There’s also an upper-level family room, according to the listing.

The main bedroom features two massive walk-in closets that you can access via its spa-like bathroom. The bathroom includes a stunning claw-foot tub and glass shower with blue and green tile work.

“Every time a couple comes in to check out the property, the closets are just a big ‘wow’ factor,” Kerr said about the giant his and her closets.

According to records, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter and his wife, Fiona Whelan, purchased the home in March 2018 for $2.6 million. During their time there, they completed multiple renovations. The home had been in the same family for more than two decades before they bought the residence.

Per reports from Kerr, the couple’s renovations included updating the primary bedroom and bathroom.

“While they were in Paris, they found these cool Parisian doors from the 1700s and imported and installed them in the primary suite,” he said.