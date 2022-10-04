John Prine’s Relatives Give Green Light for Upcoming Documentary Series

Country-folk singer John Prine‘s family has approved an upcoming documentary series about the star, who passed away in 2020 due to Covid.

The documentary is officially in the works with RadicalMedia. Filming begins this upcoming weekend in Nashville, as exclusively reported by Variety. Nashville brings several tribute concerts this weekend, called “You’ve Got Gold,” which the documentary crew plans to film.

The shows take place at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and at the Ryman Auditorium. The lineup has been held from the public, and will remain so until the actual concerts take place. There will actually be two documentaries — one of the concerts, and another will be a “feature-length doc that will examine his entire life and career,” according to the publication.

Meredith Bennett, an executive producer at RadicalMedia, shared a statement about working with Prine’s family on the project.

“It is an honor to work with the Prine family to celebrate John, one of the most talented and beloved artists of all time, who made the world a better place through his compassionate songwriting that continues to touch hearts and open minds,” Bennett said.

Prine’s wife, who also served as his manager, Fiona Prine, also shared her excitement for the films.

“We are delighted that RadicalMedia will be in Nashville to capture this magical week remembering John. We are very excited to collaborate to bring John’s unique story and talent to the world,” she said.

One of John Prine’s Final Recordings Released

Back in August, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson was released. The album featured a cover of one of Anderson’s songs by Prine. This was one of Prine’s last recordings before his death. The singer covered the song “1959.”

“[John Prine] immediately said yes when we asked, and we set it up for the next week,” Dan Auerbach said in the album notes. “He loved John Anderson. It just felt like an amazing way to open the record because it’s so plaintive at the very beginning. The whole idea of a tribute is about looking back and appreciating. And to hear John Prine sing ‘Baby I’m yours / I’ll love you always / I’m gonna stand by you until the end of time’ felt like a really nice way of saying goodbye to our buddy.”

Prine began his career in the 70s, and worked up until his death in 2020. His family confirmed that he died after complications due to Covid, and he passed at the age of 73.