John Rich Drops Powerful Cowboy Wisdom About Hard Work, Following Your Dreams

Country music star John Rich stopped by Tucker Carlson Today last week and took a chance to reflect on the hard work that helped him achieve his dreams. In Rich’s mind, “you have to struggle and suffer” to get the big things in life.

“I think people these days think that if they don’t get what they want when they want and exactly how they want it, they’re gonna throw a brick through my window,” Rich said. “And they’re never going to accomplish anything that’s truly great because they don’t understand what it takes to go get it. They’re not willing to bleed for it.”

Rich said early in his career when he first began making money from music, he had very little idea of what to do with it. He described a story of how he used to receive his mail at his father’s address. One day after his first hit single, a check arrived in the mail.

“I go, ‘open it up.’ He opens it up and he goes, ‘this can’t be right.’ I said, ‘What does it say?’ And he tells me the number and I went, ‘good god.’ He goes, Do you think that’s real?’ Well, the song went number one, I don’t know what you get paid. I must be right,” Rich said.

His father then proceeded to give him some very fatherly advice. “So he goes, well you take 33% of that and put it in a savings account? Because you’re gonna have to pay taxes on this. And 10% of it is tied, and don’t forget that part. And he starts laying it out. An I went yes, sir. And then that’s when you start getting business managers and attorneys and managers and all those things, because you really don’t know anything about it. You spent your whole life just getting good at what you’re getting good at.”

How John Rich Spent His First Big Payday

Once Rich started making the big bucks, he did a surprising move. Instead of buying himself a big mansion or a fancy car, he bought his hard-working grandparents a new house. His grandfather fought in World War 2 and his grandmother continued working 50-60 hours a week at a dollar store.

“I get my hands on this money. And I thought you know what, the only reason I get to go chase down dreams like this is because an old man like that, that went out fought and bled and died for our right to go do it. And I don’t like them being on social security and flipping used cars and stuff and stocking shelves at a Fred’s Dollar Store,” Rich said. “So I’m gonna buy them a house.

Rich said he bought them a “big house” out in the country. Not only that, but he remodeled the basement and lived there for the following four years. He called those years living with his grandparents the “best time of my life.”