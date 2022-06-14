john-rich-offers-support-for-toby-keith-after-stomach-cancer-diagnosis

Superstar country music singer Toby Keith recently revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis, and fellow country artist John Rich offered his public support.

“Hang in there,” Rich quote tweeted to his followers above Keith’s message.

On Sunday, Keith told fans that he received the serious diagnosis last fall, about six months ago. He said he’s been receiving radiation and chemo treatments ever since, as well as surgical options. Right now, he said, he needs time to recover and relax.

He also said that he will see his fans “sooner than later” and looks forward to the reunion. For now, though, he wants to spend time with his family.

The singer’s team also confirmed this week that the diagnosis will keep him away from the road for the entirety of 2022 at least. It appears the decision was made recently to cancel the 2022 dates, given that Keith had just recently announced a show in November at Coachella, California.

Otherwise for Keith, life apparently hasn’t changed much despite the illness. Just a few weeks ago, he hosted his annual golf tournament in Oklahoma, raising well over $1 million for his foundation which ironically benefits pediatric cancer patients.

Fans reacted to Toby Keith’s cancer announcement

Keith’s beloved fans raced to social media to express their support for the singer after his announcement. Many of the fans shared that they were praying for his recovery, and his original tweet already has over 60k likes and 4,500 comments.

“Prayers for you and your family at this time,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “So sorry to hear this. I’ll be praying for you.”

“Get well soon big fella. Love hope and strength,” another fan shared. Yet another wrote, “Sending best wishes for a full and complete recovery, sir.”

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar also wished him well on Twitter.

“Wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lot of love from most redheads around the world” Hagar posted on Twitter, along with the hashtag “#SeeYouInCabo.”

The diagnosis likely came around Keith’s induction into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame

Mac McAnally and Ronnie Dunn inducted Keith into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame back in October. The class also included Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherrill. Dunn, of Brooks & Dunn, performed “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” at the ceremony.

Keith’s team posted a message commemorating the evening to his Instagram account at the time.

“Last night, Toby was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. He was inducted and honored by Hall of Fame members Mac McAnally and Ronnie Dunn. Ronnie performed Toby’s first #1 hit – which became the most-played country song of the 1990s – “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”