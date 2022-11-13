John Rich Performs Moving Rendition of ‘God Bless America’ to Support Wounded Veterans: VIDEO

To honor all who served for the Veteran’s Day holiday, John Rich recently gave a heartfelt performance of “God Bless America.” While attending an event for the Travis Mills Foundation, the country superstar performed a rendition of the patriotic song. Check it out below.

I sang #GodBlessAmerica last night in Ohio with the audience in support of The Travis Mills Foundation, supporting our severely wounded Veterans. Listen to that crowd! Beautiful🇺🇸 ⁦@ssgtravismills⁩ pic.twitter.com/5KVwZOLF4P — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 13, 2022

As he sang for the crowd, a sea of flashlights waved also back and forth. It made the moment all the more special. The Maine-based organization has served nearly 1,000 veterans and more than 1,000 families since its creation.

For Rich, he’s always had a soft spot for our veterans. When Rich first met Travis Mills, he was full of respect and gratitude. Mills lost both arms and legs as a United States Army staff sergeant of the 82nd Airborne Division. Today, he devotes his time to working with veterans who might are trying to readjust at home.

“I was just blown away with who [Travis Mills] is, what he’s been through. When you use the word ‘sacrifice,’ I would say he’s probably the embodiment of that word.” He added that Mills is “a guy that’s left his arms and his legs overseas, fighting on behalf of freedom.”

On Nov. 12, Rich took to the stage at the Lorain Palace Theatre, where he performed for some American heroes whose sacrifices the event sought to honor. All proceeds from the event also benefited the Travis Mills Foundation.

John Rich makes time to give back to those who gave their all

“To have them on — they’re supporting me and the Travis Mills Foundation — was absolutely incredible,” Mills said about performers for the event. “And it was really good night [last year]. John Rich does put on one heck of a show, and I was just grateful to be there and humbled by the experience that people would come together and support the work that we do with the Travis Mills foundation.”

Rich also spoke about country music goes hand in hand with supporting veterans.

“A lot of the guys and girls that are serving in the military come from very blue-collar backgrounds. You know, they’re not affluent families most of the time. They’re hardworking types of people and a lot of those people listen to country music — a lot of them do.”

He continued: “And I think a lot of our artists grow up in families like that and have a healthy respect for men and women who served the country. There hasn’t been a draft since Vietnam, so anybody since Vietnam that you meet that has served in the military, they volunteered their service. I mean, what a powerful thing. You take the use of your life, the prime of your life, you could do anything you want to do with it — you decide to serve in the U.S. military. It’s to be applauded and is to be respected.