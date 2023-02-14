John Rich Slams Media For Not Covering Ohio Train Derailment’s Environmental Impact

A little over a week after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, country music star John Rich is calling out the media for the lack of coverage about the incident’s environmental impact.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In his latest tweet, Rich didn’t hold back about his concerns for those involved in the train derailment and its impact in the eastern Ohio area. “Why won’t the media cover #OhioChernobyl with dead fish and animals for miles and miles? Water supply has been polluted?” the country music artist tweeted. “Keep your head on a swivel, my friends.”

Why won't the media cover #OhioChernobyl with dead fish and animals for miles and miles? Water supply has been polluted? Keep your head on a swivel, my friends. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 13, 2023

The incident occurred on February 3rd and quickly became worse when it was revealed that the train was carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Three days after the derailment occurred, East Palestine and the surrounding area residents were focused to evacuate just before emergency crews conducted a controlled burn of the toxic chemicals. The burn released both hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air.

On February 8th, the Ohio and U.S. EPA further discovered oily spillage onto local soil and Norfolk Southern removed the spill with a vacuum truck. Although the U.S. EPA confirmed the next day that the air inside and outside the evacuation zone had returned to normal levels, toxics were detected at the derailment site. The Ohio EPA also stated that the drinking water was safe even though the train cars spilled toxins into the waterways.

The situation became worse when a reporter was silenced by two state troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol while reporting in a gymnasium behind the press conference of Governor Mike DeWine. The Ohio governor was giving an update about the incident. The reporter was accused of being too loud during the report.

As John Rich Voices His Concerns, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Announces EPA Continuing to Monitor the Water Supply & Air Quality

As John Rich and others speak out publicly about the derailment, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new update about the situation.

Dewine spoke to residents in the East Palestine area on Monday (February 10th) about their concerns. He revealed what’s happening with the water supply and air quality. “We continue to monitor the air,” he explained. “We continue to monitor the water. “The EPA continues to tell us that it is in fact safe. Where we have seen some traces is in the water, which has gone into the Ohio River.”

DeWine also stated that experts are saying there is a small trace of spillage in the water. However, he reassured it is a “small, small quantity.”

“But we continue to monitor it,” DeWine continued. He then said that testing is being done in public water sources as well as at private wells. “We have an obligation to the people to continue to test. And that’s what we have done.”

DeWine went on to add that the contaminated soil is in the process of being removed. This requires extensive digging. “The only way you really can clean it up and be sure it’s gone is to go down and dig it out and remove it. And that’s what’s happening.”