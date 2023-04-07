John Rich to Stop Selling Bud Light At His Nashville Bar

Weighing on the Bud Light “controversy,” Big & Rich singer John Rich announced that he is planning to remove the beer brand from his Nashville bar, Redneck Riviera.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In a tweet on Wednesday (April 6th), Rich indicated he was planning to replace Bud Light at his bar. “What beer should my bar [Redneck Riviera] in Nashville replace #BudLight with?”

Rich’s tweet is regarding Bud Light’s relationship with transgender activities Dylan Mulvaney. The beverage company sent Mulvaney personalized beer cans to celebrate her 365th day as a woman. She also took part in Bud Light’s March Madness campaign.

Following his tweet about finding a new beverage for his Nashville bar, John Rich used the Bud Light situation to attract more customers to his own alcoholic beverage company.

“Do you find yourself having a really tough time finding brands that you can stay loyal to? Well, I can tell you as the owner and founder of Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey, I keep it very simple,” Rich stated in a video on Twitter. The singer and songwriter then said that his beverage brand supports the “three most important things” in life. They are God, family, and country.

“Pretty simple, right?” Rich continued. “If you’re ready to make a switch from your old brand, and you’re looking for something new to try, why don’t you give Redneck Riviera Whiskey a shot. I think you might be pleasantly surprised. Smooth and affordable, and 100% made in the USA.”

Along With John Rich, Other Music Artists Have Shared Their Thoughts About the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Besides John Rich, other music artists have spoken out about the partnership between Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney. Kid Rock shared his thoughts about the collaboration in typical Kid Rock fashion.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” Kid Rock declared with a chuckle in the video that was posted on his Twitter account earlier this week. “Let me say something to all you and [Bud Light] as clear and concise as possible.”

He then picked up a gun and started shooting at cases of Bud Light. After he was done shooting the cases, he looked at the camera and declared, “F— Bud Light and F— Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

Travis Tritt also spoke out by dropping Anheuser-Busch from his tour hospitality rider. “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists are doing the same.”

Tritt further stated other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality riders might not say so in public. This is due to their fearing of “being ridiculed and canceled.” He then added that he has no such fear.