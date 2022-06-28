Johnny Cash’s California Ranch, Complete With Famous Black Toilet, Goes for Sale for $1.79M

A property that belonged to Johnny Cash can be yours for just $1.79 million. The estate was built in Ventura, Calif. in 1961. Cash was married to Vivian Liberto at the time.

The listing by Elliman, assures that the original black toilet remains. It also notes that the “wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved.

Cash owned the home for six years. Among the albums that he may have recorded while living there are Keep on the Sunny Side (with the Carter Family), I Walk the Line and Orange Blossom Special. Cash divorced Liberto in 1964. He married June Carter in 1968. That is around the time that he originally sold the property.

The home has five bedrooms, four and a half baths and an office. Two of the bedrooms are suites, as Johnny and Vivian didn’t share a bed. From the front porch, you can see Casitas Springs. There’s a swimming pool. There’s also a patio for grilling and occasionally, visitors still find shells from times that Cash taught his girls how to shoot.

The property is 5.9 acres. The home itself is 4,500 square feet and is ranch-style. It hasn’t been changed much since Johnny and Vivian moved. Glitter-painted ceilings remain. There’s a wall-mounted turntable. The overhead lighting fixtures resemble wagon wheels.

Johnny Cash honored in 2022

Nearly 20 years after his death, the Man in Black is still remembered throughout country music and beyond. House of Cash received a “Tennessee Music Pathways Marker” in February. The site is in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It’s the original site of his music publishing company.

Johnny Cash’s legacy endures. A new generation of artists continue to discover his work and keep his spirit alive. In April, Billy Strings invited Post Malone to join him for a rendition of “Cocaine Blues.”

The dive into country’s deepest waters wasn’t unfamiliar territory for Post Malone. The Dallas native has long toyed with the idea of branching into the music of his home state. He recently told Howard Stern that he can do whatever he wants. That’s the kind of punk rock attitude Cash himself embodied. Post Malone’s style seems lightyears away from the House of Cash, but maybe Johnny would have approved of the “Rockstar.”

The only reason he hasn’t done it yet is because he doesn’t have time. Maybe we’ll eventually see the project. It’d be a nice addition to bring Billy Strings into the studio for the Johnny Cash cover. Roy Hogsed originally wrote the track in 1944. Cash’s most famous version was recorded during his 1968 concert at Folsom Prison. Hank Williams III notably covered the song in studio on his 1999 debut album Risin’ Outlaw.