Johnny Cash Fan Buys the Icon’s Former Home for Over Listing Price

A ranch home in California that Johnny Cash and his first wife owned for years has sold. The property was only on the market for two months, and it sold over listing price. The asking price was $1.79 million, and it reeled in a whopping $1.85 million.

It’s located in Ventura, Calif. A big fan of “The Man in Black” was the lucky bidder that secured the property. The home was built to Johnny Cash’s specifications. It’s 4,500 square feet and he bought it with Vivian Liberto in 1961. It sits on six acres and the couple owned it for six years. It’s in a rural part of California, and they hoped to save their marriage by getting away from the rest of the world. They divorced in 1966, and the home was sold shortly after.

There’s plenty of evidence in the estate that Johnny Cash lived there and designed it. The ceilings are painted with glitter and there are his-and-hers dual master bedrooms. There’s a wall-mounted turntable and other custom features built-in throughout. The estate also features a private studio that Johnny Cash worked in, and it has remained largely untouched. It also still has his infamous black commode.

During the time that Johnny Cash resided in the home, he released Hymns from the Heart, The Sound of Johnny Cash, Blood, Sweat and Tears and The Christmas Spirit. He also released Keep on the Sunny Side with the Carter Family, I Walk the Line, Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, Orange Blossom Special, Johnny Cash Sings the Ballads of the True West and Everybody Loves a Nut and Happiness is You. It was a particularly prolific period in his career. Maybe the rural home didn’t save his marriage, but it helped his career.

Johnny Cash Hung Out With a Future King

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Johnny Cash’s daughter shared a rare photo of Cash with the future and now King. She invited followers to caption the post, but warned that she’d probably already thought of them all. Fans tried their best anyway.

“American royalty vs. British royalty,” quipped one follower.

“Back when King Charles met royalty,” chimed in another.

In fact, Express reported that Johnny Cash was actually distantly related to the Queen. And in a 2002 interview with Larry King just before his death, he revealed that a dream about the Queen was the inspiration for his “The Man Comes Around.”

“I had a dream that I saw Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “I dreamed that I went into Buckingham Palace and there she sat on the floor. She looked up at me and said, ‘Johnny Cash, you’re like a thorn tree in a whirlwind.’ And I woke up and I wondered what in the world a dream like that could mean.”