Johnny Cash’s Son Shreds Killer Guitar Riff at Nashville SC Opener on Man in Black’s Birthday: VIDEO

While honoring his late famous father’s 91st birthday, Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash shreds a killer guitar riff at Nashville SC’s opener.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While rocking a Man in Black scarf, Johnny Cash’s son does the absolutely legendary tribute as smoke and bright yellow lights surround him.

On what would've been @JohnnyCash's 91st birthday, his son, John Carter Cash, helped @NashvilleSC kick off its season opener with a scorching guitar riff.



What an absolutely legendary tribute.pic.twitter.com/QgdSShORH3 — Outsider (@outsider) February 27, 2023

While promoting the documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon in December 2022, John Carter Cash spoke to Fox News Digital about how he and his father faced personal struggles together. “He was my best friend,” Carter Cash said about his father. “He really was. We laughed together. We traveled together. He was supportive of me.”

Carter Cash also said his father was a little too lenient on him as well. “I think he could have been a little bit tougher. I think I needed it sometimes. But my father never held a record of wrong. And we forgave each other and we healed. And together, we went through the struggles that we had to heal [from].”

Both he and his father also sought help for their addiction issues. During that time, the duo hashed out a lot from when he was younger. “It’s amazing that I don’t think people realize how much they still carry around with them. But I feel that within our relationship and within our lifetime together, we got as close as we could to finding a peaceful place.”

Johnny Cash’s Son Describes Him As a Devoted Family Man

Meanwhile, Johnny Cash’s son reflected on his upbringing and stated that his father, despite his personal struggles, was a devoted family man. The music legend also relied on his faith to help him through the toughest times.

“He had so many losses in his life – the loss of his brother, loss of my mother before he passed away,” Carter Cash continued. “[But] he never, like Job, cursed God. I want people to know when they watch this [documentary], that no matter what they go through, God is not against them.”

Carter Cash also said that his father was outspoken about his faith both in his music and at home. Cash was always consistent about professing his faith as well. “It stems from family values. It stems from his love for gospel music. It stems from the fact that he needed salvation and he found it [by] bringing it to other people also.”

Johnny Cash passed away on September 12, 2003, at the age of 71 years old. His second wife, the former singer and songwriter, June Carter, died less than four months prior following a heart-valve replacement surgery. The cause of Cash’s death was complications from diabetes.