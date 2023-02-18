Jon and Summer Pardi Welcome Their First Child: See First Photo

Summer and Jon Pardi are officially the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl.

As Jon announced on Instagram today, their daughter— Presley Fawn Pardi—was born at 5:05 this morning. The bundle of joy weighed in at a healthy 7lbs 12oz and she measures 20.25 inches.

“Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi,” Jon wrote alongside a precious black and white photo of Presley tightly swaddled and wearing a bow. “Haha DAD joke!”

“Yee haw!!!” commented fellow country music star Mark Wystrach of Midland. “Congrats and welcome to the club Jon & Summer. Presley looks precious!”

“Nothin’ better buddy,” added Barefoot Blue Jean Night singer Jake Owen before declaring Pardi a member of “#GirlDadCrew.”

Jon didn’t post an update on Summer, but judging by his quick reveal and excited words, we assume she’s resting and well. However, the birth announcement does come just after news broke that Summer was hospitalized for a severe stomach virus.

Jon Pardi’s Birth Announcement Comes Two Days After Summer was Hospitalized For a ‘Stomach Bug’

Taste of Country reported yesterday that Summer was on the mend after catching the “wonderful” “bug.” Summer shared in an Instagram story that everything was ok. And at the time, she hadn’t gone into labor.

Along with the update, she included a picture of her country-crooning husband sitting at the foot of her hospital bed.

Not long after, the mother-to-be posted another picture in her stories. This time she was standing in front of a mirror in her hospital mirror and showing off her baby bump. It was then that she announced it was go-time.

“One last bump pic before the epidural,” she captioned.

And around 10 am, Summer officially announced that her little girl had arrived.

“What a whirlwind 24 hours (48 if you count the stomach virus). We will update everyone soon, but for now, we’re enjoying our family time,” she wrote adding and “xoxo.”

With the words, Summer included a snapshot of herself resting in her hospital bed. In the distance, Presley is almost visible in her crib.

While the new parents are currently soaking up their time with the new addition, the couple will likely post more updates soon. Both Jon and Summer have happily been keeping fans involved in their pregnancy journey since they first revealed that Summer was expecting in late September.