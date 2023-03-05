Jon Pardi and His Newborn Baby Presley Toughed Out Three Days Without Power

Thanks to the unpredictable TN weather, Summer and Jon Pardi are currently juggling a brand-new baby and four dogs while living without power.

The Nashville area is currently reeling from the damages of a late winter wind storm that hit on Friday, March 3, and left over 160K people without lights. As of writing, over 1K people are still waiting for crews to restore their electricity.

On Saturday, Jon Pardi shared that he was among the people still living without, but thanks to his clever preparedness, he was successfully toughing out the major inconvenience quite well.

The country music singer took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture to share his situation. In it, he’s holding his two-week-old daughter, Presley Fawn, and he has a proud smile on his face.

“In the shop with no power still from the bad wind storm,” he captioned. “But the Hobart welder generator giving us power!! Listen to music with little miss Presley.”

Jon’s Wife, Summer Pardi, Details Their ‘Little Adventure’

This morning, Summer shared in her stories that her family is still living without power, and she is definitely feeling the stress. But she assured everyone that her little family is surviving the situation.

The new mother further explained that while they have a generator, they can’t run heat or air on it, so it’s not powering their house. Instead, they hooked it up to their shop, which has a stand-alone heater. The three of them have been hunkering down in there for the past few days.

“It just makes more sense to just power the shop with it and then we have a cast iron stove in here that we can just sleep next to,” she explained.

Summer also addressed several fans who asked why she hasn’t just packed her diaper bag and checked into a hotel.

“A hotel would be amazing,” she admitted. “But we have four dogs… we can’t really check four dogs into a hotel. I’m sure we could, but that would be a lot of work with a newborn. So, it’s just easier to be here.”

“We’re not like living in the dark over here… we’ve got a TV. It’s just a minor inconvenience to be outside of our house,” she continued. “But at least we’re on the same property, so I can walk back and forth and use a flashlight when needed in the house to get bottles and all that good stuff.”

She also shared that she may finally get back into her house today because she’s seen several crews working in her neighborhood.

“Yeah, it’s been a little adventure, sleeping by our little cast iron stove on our little cots,

she added. “This is life.”