Jon Pardi and Kane Brown’s Kids Celebrate Easter Together in Adorable Pictures

Summer and Jon Pardi just celebrated their daughter’s first Easter on Sunday (April 9) with Kane Brown’s family, and they immortalized the occasion with the most adorable pictures.

The Pardis welcomed their first child, Presley Fawn, on February 18, and yesterday, they dressed the now nearly two-month-old in a soft cream sweatsuit, topped it with a giant matching bow, and headed off to spend the holiday with their friends.

Summer posted a couple of snapshots from the day on her Instagram page. In them, she and Presley pose with Kane’s wife, Katelyn, and their two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 1. Singer RaeLynn and her daughter, Daisy Rae, 1, also join them.

“My heart is so full,” Summer captioned. “love this family of friends we have and all of our little girls.”

The post includes two pictures. The first shows all the moms and daughters sitting close on a blue blanket. Kayelyn and Raelynn’s little girls wear frilly Easter dresses and matching rabbit ears. Kingsley cradles a napping Presley on her lap.

The second photo simply highlights the country music stars’ four daughters.

“My girls,” RaeLynn gushed in the comments.

Jon Pardi and His Country Music Friends Enjoyed a Backyard Easter Celebration Complete with an Egg Hunt

RaeLynn also shared the two pictures in an Instagram post of her own and included eight more photos and videos that retold the families’ celebration.

“The best, most beautiful day,” Katelyn commented. ” [Love] these babies.”

The God Made Girls singer’s post shows that Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, and her husband, Joshua Davis, were also in attendance. The group spent their afternoon in the backyard with plenty of sunshine and a few four-legged friends.

They also held an Easter egg hunt for a larger group of friends before retiring to a giant playset.

“These are the kinds of posts I love to see celebrities post! What [an] incredible community of friends you all have created!” a fan commented. “Happy Easter!”

The day comes as a nice break as Jon Pardi prepares to head out on his first global tour since becoming a father. The singer will be hitting the road this August for the 30-stop Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.

Pardi will join Midland, Jackson Dean, DJ Highmax, Ella Langley, and Randall King for the event, and they make appearances all over Europe and the United States.