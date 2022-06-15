Jon Pardi Announces Fourth Studio Album, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Jon Pardi ain’t always the cowboy . . . sometime he’s Mr. Saturday Night. Jon revealed he will release his upcoming fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, on Sept. 2. The 14-song offering will follow Pardi’s 2019 album, Heartache Medication, which produced the chart-topping title track and two Top 5 hits, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” and “Tequila Little Time.”

The upcoming 14-song album features lead single “Last Night Lonely,” currently No. 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In addition, Jon recently released the album’s second track, “Fill ’Er Up.” Mr. Saturday Night was produced by Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, and Jon, the same team that helmed Heartache Medication, which was nominated for Album of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards.

“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record,” said Jon Pardi. “There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I’ve released before. I chose ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ as the title track because it’s special to me. I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs.”

Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour

There’s a great chance you’ll get a sampling of Jon Pardi’s new record on his upcoming cross-country trek. Jon will kick off his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour on July 14 in Irving, Texas, before making additional stops in Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Nashville, and more. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will serve as support on most dates.