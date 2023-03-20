Jon Pardi Announces ‘Mr. Saturday Night World Tour’ With Midland, Jackson Dean and More

Jon Pardi announced he will embark on the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour this summer. The headlining tour, which takes its name from Jon’s 2022 studio album, features more than 30 dates—spanning multiple countries—including Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and the U.S.

Jon Pardi will kick off the European leg of the tour on Aug. 25, with dates through Sept. 7. He will return for the North American leg on Sept. 28 with a show in Knoxville, TN. Additional stops include St. Louis, Tulsa, Forth Worth, Las Vegas, and more.

Opening acts include Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale beginning on March 21 for Citi cardmembers and Pardi Fan Club members.

Jon Pardi topped the chart with his new album’s lead single, “Last Night Lonely,” in September 2022. His new single, “Your Heart or Mine,” is currently No. 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Jon Pardi: Mr. Saturday Night World Tour

Aug. 25 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall^~

Aug. 27 – Lutterworth, U.K. – The Long Road Festival

Aug. 28 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket~

Aug. 29 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz~

Aug. 31 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy~

Sept. 1 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire~

Sept. 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg^~

Sept. 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan^~

Sept. 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller~

Sept. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand^~

Sept. 28 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Sept. 29 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Sept. 30 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena*

Oct. 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Oct. 6 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

Oct. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place*

Oct. 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center*

Oct. 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena*

Oct. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

Oct. 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*

Oct. 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Oct. 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Nov. 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Nov. 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center#

Nov. 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Nov. 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#

Nov. 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre#

Nov. 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center+

Nov. 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

Dec. 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Dec. 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Dec. 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Dec. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena#

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

+ Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

~ Ella Langley Only Support

^ Not a Live Nation Date