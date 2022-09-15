Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker Join Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance: WATCH

America’s Got Talent provided a dream scenario Wednesday for country up-and-comers Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. The two acts got to perform with some superstars. You could hear the big collective screams.

The occasion was the America’s Got Talent championship. And as everyone waited for the results, all 11 finalists paired up with some famous performers.

That’s why you saw Milligan, the 24-year-old Texan, performing with Jon Pardi. And Chapel Hart, the family girl group from Mississippi, then joined Darius Rucker. All of them got together at the end in a countrified sing-off.

Milligan and Pardi sang Pardi’s hit “Last Night Lonely.” The song peaked at No. 1 on country airplay earlier this year and reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart. Meanwhile, Chapel Hart and Rucker gave their version of “Something to Talk About.” That’s the Bonnie Raitt hit from 1991 that actually was more adult contemporary than country three decades ago.

Take a look at this wonderful America’s Got Talent moment.

Milligan Took 3rd on America’s Got Talent, While Chapel Hart Placed 5th

Neither country act won the America’s Got Talent championship, although both finished in the top five. Milligan was third. AGT judge Heidi Klum told Milligan “Drake, you know this, you’re already a star.”

Simon Cowell added: “Honest to God, Drake, you could’ve just left, you didn’t. You stayed in the competition. You’re a fighter, hugely talented. This is the beginning for you.”

The Mayyas, an innovative, synchronized dance troupe from Lebanon, won the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. The group earned $1 million and the headliner spot in the AGT show in Las Vegas. Kristy Sellars, an artistic pole dancer who uses light installations in her act, finished as runner-up. MetaPhysic, the extraordinary AI act, placed fourth.

You voted, now we've crowned our #AGT Season 17 Winner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/m8VBXzJpZA — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 15, 2022

Milligan Releasing Album; Single Hits Country Radio Next Week

At one time, Milligan and Chapel Hart were favorites for the AGT title. And although they didn’t win the $1 million, both acts received priceless publicity.

Milligan is releasing his first major album, Thursday. And his audition song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” will head to country radio next week. The Texan sang two songs on America’s Got Talent. And both hit No. 1 on the iTunes country chart the day after his performances.

Then there’s Chapel Hart, which received a collective Golden Buzzer from the four AGT judges and host Terry Crews. Their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene” went viral. It was a reworked vintage hit from Dolly Parton. And Parton shouted out Chapel Hart, as did Loretta Lynn. The group sang “The Girls are Back in Town” during the semifinals. The lyrics also mentioned Tanya Tucker.

Chapel Hart walked the America’s Got Talent red carpet for the finals. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

America’s Got Talent did something really cool. AGT had Tucker, via hologram, appear Wednesday to talk to the group. She told them “Chapel Hart, y’all are so great. Congratulations on everything you do. America’s Got Talent — they’re right about that.”

Chapel Hart also got a gig with Rucker. They’ll sing with Rucker on his next album. The group went with an original song for their final performance. But rather than fun and sass, they opted for a serious patriotic song. Cowell predicted “American Pride” will be a hit.