Jon Pardi Finds Love South of the Border in the New Video for ‘Your Heart or Mine’

Jon Pardi released “Your Heart or Mine” in October. It is the second single from his 2022 album Mr. Saturday Night. Fans have shown how much they enjoy the song by streaming it more than 50 million times since its release. Now, they have a video to go with the 70s-inspired jam. Pardi released the video yesterday.

According to The Music Universe, Pardi and his team traveled to the colonial-era city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico to film the video. The clip features former Miss World Peru, Paula Montes. “It was a fun adventure filming this video in the city of San Miguel de Allende. The town is full of color and life, and I think the video really captures that,” Jon Pardi said about the experience.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Jon Pardi and a stunning waitress (Montes) spend a booze-fueled night together in San Miguel de Allende. As a result, the city’s centuries-old architecture and the region’s indigenous culture serve as an eye-catching backdrop to the fiery new relationship.

Jon Pardi Discusses “My Heart or Yours”

Back in October, Jon Pardi sat down with American Songwriter to discuss the songs on Mr. Saturday Night. About “Your Heart or Mine,” he said it is “Kinda like a throwback jam in a way. It’s got a great R&B soul and 70s claps in there.”

“Musically, it has really cool chords and a really cool style to it,” Pardi added. “I definitely wanted the claps and the drum tracks on it. The drums drive the song and you want to move with it and flow with it.”

Jon Pardi also discussed the lyrical content of the song. “The song talks about the push and pull in a relationship… to know if you should come back again or wonder, ‘is this gonna work out?’ I want it to work out, but then it doesn’t work out. That feeling of the unknown that is a part of the attraction that brings you back for some reason.”

Jon Pardi talked more about the 14 tracks that he chose for Mr. Saturday Night. “These are songs that I’ve had on hold for two years, that have been part of this project for a long time,” he said. “They stuck around and carved their names into this album and it wouldn’t sound the same without them. Everything fits, from the ones I’ve written, the ones I’ve recorded, they’re all based around me and, in the long run, a lot of these songwriters know the sounds I gravitate toward.”

To drive that point home, Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, and John Pierce co-penned “Your Heart or Mine” for Pardi. However, he made the song his own as if he had penned it himself.