Jon Pardi, Kane Brown To Headline CMT’s ‘Holiday Salute to the Troops’

CMT network unveiled its upcoming summer programming slate this week, and Jon Pardi will host the popular July 4th Salute to the Troops alongside Kane Brown. The show will actually air a couple of days before the holiday on Friday, July 2nd. The show and all related content from that weekend are packaged under the same CMT Red, White, and Blue Weekend slate.

The CMT Hot 20 Countdown will produce the Holiday Salute. According to a press release from CMT, the show will specifically highlight the U.S. Navy this year.

“CMT’s signature weekly series comes to fans on location from the The Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, VA,” the release reads. “Headliners Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, and RaeLynn [will perform]. And the real stars of the show — the men and women of the US Navy — [will gather] for the annual Holiday Salute to the Troops. The show is hosted by Cody Alan and Ashley ShahAhmadi. It premieres Saturday, July 2 at 9 a.m. ET; and encores Sunday, July 3 at 9 a.m. ET.”

Jon Pardi always takes time to salute the troops in his own career

Pardi took to Instagram over Memorial Day weekend to send an important message to his fans in observance of the special holiday. The “Last Night Lonely” singer posted a photo of himself and his band, holding a cowboy hat, waving to the crowd during a live performance. In the background, an American flag waves proudly on the screen.

His caption said, “I say it every year…thank you will never be enough. Today is about remembering and honoring those we’ve lost, for our freedom.” Brief and simple, Pardi’s message reminded fans to remember the sacrifice our troops make each and every day.

How did “Last Night Lonely” come across Pardi’s desk?

Pardi’s latest single, “Last Night Lonely,” came out earlier this year just as his tour is scheduled to kick off in July. Pardi explained in a radio interview that he loves the song, and loves being able to help out the next generation of artists.

“For ‘Last Night Lonely,’ the guys who wrote it, they look like they’re 15. They sent me a video. They’re like, ‘You changed my life, Jon Pardi. Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘How old are these guys? Can they even be in a bar?’ But I think they’re like 20… They’re in their early twenties, but they were so fired up,” Pardi explained on the radio show. “And I love the song. See, that’s why when you get videos like that, that’s why you record outside music, because they may get another publishing deal. They may get a record deal. You never know what it’s going to do for them.”