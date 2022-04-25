Jon Pardi and Midland Join Forces for ‘Longneck Way To Go’

Jon Pardi joined up with Midland and the two have put out a new song to sing and drink to. Longneck Way to Go is out now. These two Texas powerhouse country music acts should have done this a while ago. The song is set to be on Midland’s brand new album that comes out on May 6. It’s going to be out just in time for the Kentucky Derby and all of the infield madness that will go on there.

Midland and Pardi have both had their fair share of drinking songs. However, this one is new, a bit different, and it’s just fun as hell. So, give it a listen and see what you think.

Between Jon Pardi and Midland, can there be two acts in country music with more style and swagger? These guys exude confidence and they are always looking like they just stepped out of a 1974 social function somewhere south of San Antonio. For Midland, it comes naturally. Coming from Dripping Springs, TX, you gotta have some drip. And they definitely do.

In case you missed it, Midland was just on Outsider’s The Marty Smith Podcast. The guys and Marty had a lot to talk about, but with the new album coming out, that’s what’s most important to fans.

I hope there are one or two other features on the new album. Pardi is a good addition and if the band worked with the solo singer in the future, this Outsider wouldn’t be upset about it. Of course, Pardi has a new music video coming out and is slowly working on a new project that he is sure fans will be into.

So, there’s a lot to be excited about if you happen to be a fan of Jon Pardi and Midland.

Jon Pardi and Midland are Busy

Speaking of that album that Pardi is working on, it’s apparently going to be a new sound. Fans have come to expect a certain sound from the singer and that’s not a bad thing. He’s early in his career, and that can all change, but he has carved out his style and niche is all I’m saying. Always dressed like the cowboy he is, the singer made the claim that his new project is “all over the place.”

Meanwhile, Midland has more than just new music. The band also has a tequila brand. As far as the album goes, The Last Resort: Greetings From is going to release on May 6. Midland put together their own documentary in 2021 and is going to keep doing what they do. Plain and simple.

So, Outsiders, Jon Pardi and Midland? Is that something we can get used to? I wouldn’t mind catching a show with those two on stage, to be honest. Let me go check out some tour dates and scout a few shows out. I suggest you do the same thing if you want to catch either one of these acts live this summer.