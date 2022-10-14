There’s a lot to love about Jon Pardi, especially his new song “Your Heart or Mine.” But now, one of the country singer’s previous posts has us falling head over boots for him all over again. In the below clip, the “Last Night Lonely” singer revealed the names he’s given all of his farm animals. And, much to our delight, they all reflect country music royalty.

Taking us behind the scenes of life on the farm—a stark contradiction to the Jon Pardi we know from touring—the country singer unintentionally introduces us to his dog Cowboy. Afterward, he takes a few moments to introduce his resident cows and goats.

“This is Holly,” Jon Pardi kicked off the introductions, gesturing toward a sweet-looking highland cow. Other Pardi farm animals include a pair of goats named Johnny and June and two more highland cows. The first is a blonde named Opal and the second a brown one named Kyle. Per Jon Pardi’s account, Kyle may just be “working his way to hamburger meat” as he’s, apparently, a “complete butthole.”

Nevertheless, while Kyle managed to find his way onto the singer’s bad side, the rest of the farm’s residents earned an adoring crowd on Instagram. The artist’s fans flocked to the comments to share their love for Johnny, June, and the rest of the gang.

“Kyle!!! You better chill before you get grilled!” one Jon Pardi fan cautioned the troublesome cow. Another fan wrote, “Loved meeting the farm fam!”

The country singer hasn’t taken us behind the scenes of the farm in some time. But with peak concert season soon coming to an end, we’re hoping to see more of Holly, Johnny, June, and, hopefully, Kyle.

Jon Pardi Among Headliners for Country Thunder 2023

Jon Pardi’s got a big year coming up. Early next spring, he’s set to headline Country Thunder 2023 alongside fellow country music stars Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Cody Johnson.

Taking place in Florence, Arizona at Canyon Moon Ranch, Country Thunder runs from April 13th through the 16th. Aside from Pardi, Bryan, and the other major headliners, the country music festival will see a number of talented performers. These, so far, include Parker McCollum, Ashley McBryde, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters, and the Reklaws.

Country Thunder 2023 comes off a big year as this year’s event featured megastars like Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, and Blake Shelton among others.

In addition to performing, Jon Pardi is also preparing to welcome his first child, his wife Summer due with their baby in early 2023. Speaking during a recent interview, the country artist excitedly said, “I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of 3! I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”