Jon Pardi Recaps Performance at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: PHOTOS

Jon Pardi is part of another memorable week at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The event began on August 5 and runs through the coming weekend. It’s “10 days of riding, food and music,” and it appears to be back at full strength following the pandemic. Pardi commemorated his appearance by sharing photos. Check all of them out below.

“It was a fun day!” he captioned the collection of photos.

Travis Tritt was among the other performers that took to the stage at the storied event. Tritt recently shared video of him performing his hit “Anymore” at the concert. It was an eclectic lineup that also featured performances from Rob Zombie, Snoop Dogg and Jason Boland & the Stragglers. There’s been something for everyone. NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace served as Grand Marshal for the event.

Jon Pardi has been riding high on the success of his smash hit “Last Night Lonely.” He has more new music on the way soon. Mr. Saturday Night is the California native’s fourth studio album, and it’s due on September 2. He recently spoke about the title track and album.

“I feel like everybody wants to be Mr. Saturday Night at one point on the weekend and have a good time,” Pardi said. “But then you hear the song and—the way it’s so well written—it’s a sad song, but you don’t go there right away, because it’s also a fun song. That’s the thing about ‘Mr. Saturday Night,’ it’s more than meets the eye. It’s all fun until you get to the chorus.”

The album features several tracks that have already made their rounds on country radio. It includes his collaboration with Midland titled “Longneck Way to Go.”

Jon Pardi is Bringing the Party to the Road

Jon Pardi has several more dates this summer on the festival and fair circuit. Next up is a stop at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on August 18. He also mixes in dates on his own ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ tour along the way. The next headlining performance is on August 19 at Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri. Lainey Wilson provides support at several stops along the way. There’s a big one at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1.

He’ll pull double duty in the Music City by paying a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on October 3. He returns to the show that made country music famous a few weeks later on October 21. Between those appearances, he hops on a couple of festival bills in Texas and New Mexico. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.