Jon Pardi Reveals He and Wife Summer Already Have a Baby Name Picked Out

Summer and Jon Pardi still have a lot of work to do before welcoming their first child into the world. But they have one major task checked off their list.

“We have a name,” Jon told Entertainment Tonight during the 56th annual CMA red carpet walk. “It’s done.”

Fans will have to wait until the baby arrives to find out what she’ll be called, however. The singer and his wife are keeping the name under wraps until then.

The couple has been enjoying the pregnancy and all the milestones and joys that come along with it. The baby came as a complete surprise. For two years, the Pardis had been struggling with infertility, and because of the disappointment and stress, they decided to take a break.

“It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple,” Summer told PEOPLE in September.

“After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together,” she continued. “…And then surprise, we’re pregnant!”

Jon Pardi and his Wife Summer are Expecting Their First Child this Winter

Summer shared that she’s been blessed with an easy pregnancy. Aside from being a little more tired than usual, she’s felt well and has been able to keep working out. Jon Pardi also shared that both she and the baby are “super healthy.”

The parents-to-be have been letting their fans have a peek into their excitement as well. When Summer first announced her pregnancy, she posted a clip on Instagram from the moment she shared the news with Jon Pardi. And when they found out they were having a daughter, they filmed a gorgeous gender reveal video.

But with the due date coming up this winter, they have to start the real preparations. The Dirt on my Boots admitted that after they come down from the CMA excitement, they’ll start getting all the hard work done.

“We’re just gonna get a little nursery soon,” Jon continued, “and then stay up all night.”

“It still doesn’t feel real to us,” Summer admitted to PEOPLE.”… it’s been five years of dreaming of what it would be like if we were lucky enough to be blessed with a baby. And now we get to live that dream.”