Jon Pardi Scores 5th No. 1 Single With ‘Last Night Lonely’

Jon Pardi knows how to celebrate album release week—with a new No. 1 single. Jon’s “Last Night Lonely” ascended to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, marking his fifth career No. 1 single. Coinciding with his chart-topping achievement, Jon will release his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, on Friday, Sept. 2. Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox, and Dylan Marlowe, “Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from the upcoming 14-song project.

“I love the way ‘Last Night Lonely’ [was] written, and when I first heard it I knew it was one I wanted, for sure, on the new record,” said Jon Pardi to Billboard. “The response to the song has been really amazing to watch. We knew we felt good about it, but it has really connected with our fans . . . It’s incredibly cool to have it be the first No.1 for the writers, too. I’m so excited for them.”

Living the Songs

Mr. Saturday Night will follow Pardi’s 2019 album, Heartache Medication, which produced the chart-topping title track and two Top 5 hits, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” and “Tequila Little Time.”

In addition to “Last Night Lonely,” Jon has shared the album’s second track, “Fill ’Er Up.” Mr. Saturday Night was produced by Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, and Jon, the same team that helmed Heartache Medication, which was nominated for Album of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards.

“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record,” said Jon Pardi. “There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I’ve released before.”

Jon is currently in the midst of his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour, which kicked off in July. Upcoming dates include stops in Milwaukee, New York, Boston, Nashville, and more. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters are serving as support on most dates.

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Track List & Songwriters