Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Expecting First Baby

Exciting news for Jon Pardi! The country music star has announced that he and his wife Summer are expecting their first child.

While speaking exclusively to People about the exciting news, Jon Pardi shared, “I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one – Pardi of three! I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Jon Pardi’s wife also shared that she has been feeling great throughout the pregnancy. “A little bit tired, but overall really good,” Summer explained, noting she feels lucky for that. She also stated that she’s equally excited and nervous about becoming a mother and cannot wait to see her husband as a dad.

“He’s such a big kid at heart,” Jon Pardi’s wife continued. “Always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family. I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.”

Meanwhile, Jon Pardi and his wife spoke about the “Pardi Animals” that currently live on their Nashville farm. Summer jokingly shared, “Everyone told us the dogs would be more clingy and protective over me, but they already never leave my side! I can’t even go to the bathroom without pawing at the door, and all four of them are sitting here waiting for me when I walk out. It’ll be fun to see how they react to the baby.”

Jon Pardi and His Wife Open Up About Trying to Pregnant the Past Two Years

As they continued to speak to People about their pregnancy, Jon Pardi and his wife Summer opened up about trying to expand their family since getting married in November 2020.

“It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs,” Summer explained. “The constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple.”

Jon Pardi’s wife then spoke about how the couple further struggled with finding the right doctor to help them through the conceiving process. “After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together… And then surprise, we’re pregnant!”

Summer went on to add that she believes stress was a huge part of the conceiving struggles as well. “You hear so many stories like ours of ‘the moment you stop trying it’ll happen,’ but when you’re in that situation it’s really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It’s just one of those crazy things in life that doesn’t make sense and there’s no right or wrong answer.”