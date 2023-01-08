Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Finally Reveal Their Unborn Daughter’s Name

For months, country music’s Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have been preparing to welcome their very first child. So far, the country couple has been tight-lipped about the unborn baby girl’s name since announcing their pregnancy last year. Now though, the wait is over. Pardi and his bride have finally revealed the sweet name of their soon-to-be-born child.

Jon Pardi shared the news in a fun Instagram post on Sunday. In the caption, he wrote, “Presley Pardi, we ready!!”

The photo reel shows himself alongside his wife Summer. Summer attended the party in Presley’s honor in a hot pink, form-fitting faux-fur-fringed dress. Summer shared the unborn baby’s full name in an Instagram post of her own. In it, she wrote, “Presley Fawn Pardi we’re counting down the days till we get to meet you baby girl!”

Taste of Country reports that baby Presley and her mama enjoyed a celebration country enough for a Nashville queen. Per the outlet, the baby shower was done up with ski lodge-like decor. It also featured custom cocoa mugs filled with treats, a s’mores station, and winter-themed cocktails.

Following Jon Pardi’s Sunday post, fans shared their love for the name Presley and for the country couple in the comments. One fan wrote, “Best name ever! I have a Presley Jean and [we] call her PJ. She is the best! What a great name!”

A second person sweetly commented, “Pardi of 3 coming soon. Congratulations!!!”

Jon Pardi Enjoyed a Stunning Baby Shower with His Wife Last Month

We’re not sure what kind of celebration Jon Pardi and his wife Summer enjoyed over the weekend because last month, the adorable mom-to-be shared sweet photos from a stunningly beautiful baby shower.

In a prior Instagram post that saw the 32-year-old dressed in a form-fitting hot pink velour gown, Summer sweetly thanked her friend, Alix Gentile, for putting together a gorgeous shower. The caption of her December post read, “Thought we were just having a little ‘friends hang’ to celebrate Baby Pardi but [Alix Gentile] made it such a beautiful, special night for us.”

Jon Pardi’s wife further reflected on the love she and her unborn child experienced upon returning to her hometown in the post. Summer continued, “there’s nothing truly better than hometown visits with friends and family and this little girl is already so loved. Can’t wait for the next visit home when she’s here.”

Summer’s followers shared their love for her outfit and beauty and Jon Pardi’s music in the commments section.

“Beautiful! Need this outfit,” one person wrote. A second fan said, “Congratulations, you look so beautiful and happy. The nay sayers are just jealous they can’t rock the look. [Y]ou always stay true to yourself and that’s why I like you.”