Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Reveal the Gender of Their First Baby

It’s a girl for Summer and Jon Pardi!

Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting a “Pardi of three” this February. And today (Oct. 17), Summer unveiled the gender of their bundle of joy in a clever Instagram video.

The video begins with footage from a previous post that highlighted how the 33-year-old told Pardi that he was going to be a dad. But this time, she added a black-and-white filter.

Soothing music then leads us to sonogram clips of the growing baby and a montage of Summer’s pregnancy. While keeping the colorless filter on the video, we see the expectant parents dressed in glamourous evening attire and Jon carrying a huge bouquet of roses.

The music switches from gentle to exciting as the color comes back to the film—everything Summer wears, and the flowers that Jon carries, are pink.

The video then switches through Summer donning a variety of elegant hot-pink outfits, while Jon Pardi shows off an adorable pink stuffed rabbit.

“Baby Pardi is a girl,” the screen shows at the end.

Summer and Jon Pardi Open Up About Struggles With Infertility

The happy couple shared the pregnancy news on Sept. 22nd in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. And at the same time, Summer revealed that they had been trying to have a child since their wedding in November 2020. But getting pregnant proved to be harder than they expected.

“It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs,” Summer shared. “The constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple.”

Summer said that they went through a long and emotional journey and had decided to take a break from the process before learning the good news.

“After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands, and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together… And then surprise, we’re pregnant!” she said.

“You hear so many stories like ours of ‘the moment you stop trying it’ll happen,’ she continued. “But when you’re in that situation it’s really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It’s just one of those crazy things in life that doesn’t make sense and there’s no right or wrong answer.”

Summer is about halfway to her due date, and aside from being more tired than usual, she’s felt well. And while she’s been enjoying every moment of the pregnancy, she’s looking forward to the day that Jon Pardi meets his daughter.

“He’s such a big kid at heart,” Summer shared. “Always the life of the party and has such positive energy. So I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family. I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.”