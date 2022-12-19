Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Stunning Photos From Baby Shower

There are only a few short months left before Summer and Jon Pardi welcome their first child to the world. And over the weekend, they celebrated the anticipated arrival with a lavish baby shower.

Summer’s friend, Alix Gentile, hosted the massive get-together for the couple, and she didn’t spare a single detail. The venue was covered in gold, cream, and pink balloons. Teddy bears served as the main theme, and at the center of it all was a gigantic light-up sign that read, “Baby Pardi.”

“Thought we were just having a fun little ‘friends hang’ to celebrate Baby Pardi,” Summer wrote in an Instagram post. “But @aliiix made it such a beautiful, special night for us.”

The co-ed event also featured a sit down-meal. And the tablescapes included vintage pink plates and matching linen napkins. There were also tealights and dried flowers strewn about.

For dessert, guests enjoyed an adorable golden cake and tiny cake pops in the shape of diapers and bow-wearing bears.

“There’s truly nothing better than hometown visits with friends and family and this little girl is already so loved. Can’t wait for the next visit home when she’s here.”

Jon and Summer Pardi Will Welcome a Daughter in Early 2023

Jon and Summer Pardi announced their pregnancy in September. While we know that the little girl is due in early 2023, the couple has kept the exact due date under wraps.

However, the proud parents-to-be have kept fans included in all of the other pregnancy milestones. Shortly after dropping the news that she was expecting, Summer shared a video of the moment she told Jon that he was going to be a father. She has also posted various ultrasounds over the months. And she and Jon recorded a glamourous social media gender reveal when they found out they were having a daughter.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Summer also shared that she’s had a fairly easy pregnancy. And after years of battling with infertility, she’s making a point of living in the moment and enjoying every step toward motherhood.

And out of all the things she’s looking to when the baby is born, seeing Jon transform into a father is near the top.

“He’s such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party, and has such positive energy.” she gushed. “So I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family. I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.”