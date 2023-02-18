Jon Pardi’s Wife Hospitalized Amid Pregnancy, Posts Photo Update

Not the kind of hospital visit they were hoping for, Jon Pardi and his wife Summer ended up in the emergency room earlier this week after the mama-to-be ended up having a stomach bug.

According to Taste of Country, Summer shared a snapshot of her recent hospital and reassured everyone that everything was fine with the baby. “No baby still. But I got the wonderful stomach bug that’s going around,” she wrote. Jon Pardi was seen sitting at the foot of Summer’s hospital bed in the snapshot.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Summer also declared that she doesn’t wish the stomach bug on anyone, especially pregnant. “Spent all night and morning throwing up so came to the ER and have been on fluids all day … Finally can keep saltine crackers and water down tonight. Maybe all the throwing up will push Presley out.”

Jon and Summer announced they were expecting their first child last September. At the time, Summer described Jon as being a big kid at heart. “[He’s] always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family. I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.”

The couple also announced they were having a baby girl and last month, they revealed the little one’s name is going to be Presley. “Presley Fawn Pardi we’re counting down the days till we get to meet you baby girl!”

Jon Pardi Reveals He’s Excited to Become a First-Time Father

During an interview with Fox News Digital last fall, Jon Pardi revealed he’s absolutely excited about becoming a first-time father.

“You know what, I’m excited,” Pardi declared. “I’m not really nervous. I’m not ready for high school, but that’s a long ways away.”

Pardi also reaffirmed that he’s just super excited about the next stage in his life. “I’m not getting any younger, it’s time to have kids,” he continued. “There was a while we thought we weren’t going to be able to have kids and then bam.”

Summer told PEOPLE in September that the road to pregnancy hasn’t always been the smoothest. “It was definitely an interest two years of ups and downs,” Jon Pardi’s wife admitted. “The constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple. After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands, and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together.

Luckily, the situation quickly changed for her and Pardi. “And then surprise, we’re pregnant!”